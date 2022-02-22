"That wouldn’t be my choice" - Rio Ferdinand explains why Manchester United shouldn't go after Premier League duo

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are not the midfielders the club should sign in the summer.

The former player-turned-pundit rates Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves highly. However, he believes the midfield trio of Neves, Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes will not give the Red Devils any advantage against their opponents.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, the former England international said:

"I like him, he’s fantastic, he keeps the ball as well as anyone, a really good footballer."

"That wouldn’t be my choice, I’ve got to be honest. I like them, good players, but if you think that midfield is getting you any closer to the other teams I’d argue against it. Mobility-wise we’d be lacking."

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new central midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window. Various names have been linked with the club, including Ruben Neves, Declan Rice, and Boubacar Kamara.

The Red Devils are in dire need of a new central midfielder. As things stand, they are forced to rely on Fred, Nemanja Matic, and Scott McTominay, who have all had underwhelming seasons.

There is also a question mark on the future of midfield superstar Paul Pogba. The 28-year-old has less than six months remaining on his current contract. There have not been any advancements in the negotiations between the club and the player. The Frenchman is likely to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season.

This summer is going to be vital for Manchester United. They will have to upgrade various positions on the pitch and will also be in search of a new permanent manager.

Manchester United have found some good form before their Champions League tie

Manchester United have recently secured two consecutive wins in the Premier League. They have found some decent form ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Red Devils secured a dramatic 4-2 win over Leeds United at Elland Road over the weekend. Goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga were enough for Ralf Rangnick's side to secure all three points.

The English giants now travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League. The first leg will be played on the 23rd of February. The second leg will be played on the 15th of March at Old Trafford.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh