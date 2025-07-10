"That wouldn’t surprise me" - Alan Shearer claims Chelsea are likely to sell star player after Club World Cup final

Football pundit Alan Shearer would not be surprised if Chelsea decide to sell striker Nicolas Jackson this summer. He thinks the Blues could look to offload a forward after signing João Pedro and Liam Delap.
Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said he was impressed with the attacking options Chelsea had in the squad. He said (via METRO):
"I don't know, am I playing devil's advocate here in thinking Jackson may be the one? That wouldn't surprise me if he was sold to someone, whether in our country or not, that's one that wouldn't surprise me if they made that decision. They've got some serious options in every forward position."
Chelsea activated Delap's £30 million release clause ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues signed Pedro in the middle of the tournament after agreeing a reported £60 million deal with Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Premier League legend went on to back Chelsea as title contenders for the 2025/26 season and said:
"I do, yeah. I don’t think they’re finished in terms of their transfer business. I think there will be more come in and go out as well. Yeah, I do. I think they’ve been very smart in who they are signing and they’ve made some clever ones and I think there will be more. So I think they will [challenge for the Premier League], absolutely. They’ll build on what they’ve achieved this season, Conference League, qualifying for the Champions League and they’ll go again."
Chelsea are in the FIFA Club World Cup final, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday, July 13. The Blues won the UEFA Conference League earlier this summer and finished fourth in the Premier League.
Chelsea legend wants Nicolas Jackson to stay
Chelsea legend Claude Makelele, during a conversation with FlashScore, urged Chelsea to keep Nicolas Jackson. He believes the striker sacrifices a lot for the team on the pitch and said:
"Of course he is doing very well but everybody criticises him. He's one striker who makes sacrifices for his team. I know him, I've been there. I know he's a good boy you understand. Of course, he needs some help from another striker because he can't play all the games. He wants to play for Chelsea and for me, he's a good player."
Jackson has picked up two red cards in the last five matches across all competitions for the Blues. He has scored once in those games, in the UEFA Conference League final win over Real Betis.