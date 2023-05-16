“That’s the problem” – Ex-France manager explains reason why Lionel Messi is ‘responsible’ for boos from PSG fans

Former France national team manager Raymond Domenech has claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were right to boo Lionel Messi. He believes that the Argentine is responsible for the reaction from the fans as he has not done well at the club.

PSG fans have been furious with Messi over the past few months and made their opinion clear in the stadium. They also protested outside the club office after the Argentine was handed a two-week suspension for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on L'Equipe's "L’Équipe du Soir" program, Domenech stated that Messi was responsible for the PSG fans turning on him. He said on the show, (via PSG Talk):

"And he did not succeed, or he did not want to create something with the public, which does not return to him. That's the problem. Somehow, he is also responsible for these whistles. At the end of the game, he leaves, he does not go to see them. He doesn't have a greeting. He didn't make contact with the audience. So, this love spite can be explained."

The boos at the Argentine started this season after the Ligue 1 side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League.

Mixed reaction from pundits for PSG fans booing Lionel Messi

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen was with the fans on their decision to boo Lionel Messi. He believed that no player is above the club and could not escape the criticism from the fans.

He said on RMC Sports:

"Whether it's Lionel Messi or another player, he can be whistled. Should we refrain from whistling because it's Messi? Why? Because his name is Messi? Whether you don't give a damn or not, whether you're good or not, whether you're invested or not, the supporter is there just to open his mouth and applaud? The fans shouldn't say anything? They buy popcorn, eat burgers, drink their soda and it doesn't matter? Of course Lionel Messi can be whistled, he's a player like any other."

On the other hand, Emmanuel Petit claimed that booing Messi is an insult to football. He said on TNT Sports:

"Whistling at Leo Messi is insulting football. He has to leave that team. PSG is not even a football club."

Messi is set to leave PSG in the summer once his contract expires.

Poll : 0 votes