"The 2 clubs are going in different directions" - Emmanuel Petit urges Premier League midfielder to snub Chelsea in favour of Arsenal move

Legendary Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised West Ham United's Declan Rice to secure a move to the Emirates instead of Stamford Bridge.

The 1998 French World Cup winner believes the two London outfits are moving in opposite directions, with Arsenal atop the Premier League table and the west London outfit in 10th. Petit told Compare.Bet (via Football365):

“I know that Chelsea wants him, but if I were Declan Rice, I wouldn’t go to Chelsea, I would go to Arsenal. The two clubs are going in different directions and the way Arsenal is playing. He would be the perfect option for Arsenal.”

Mikel Arteta wants to make a move for West Ham captain Declan Rice this summer

Rice is currently one of the Premier League's hottest midfield prospects. The English defensive midfielder has attracted great interest from the Blues and Manchester United. The west London outfit have long been linked with a move for Rice, who has played for the Blues' youth sides.

As per Football365, the Gunners have also registered an interest in signing the England international and are preparing a massive offer to secure his services.

Earlier this month, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs stated that Rice admires Mikel Arteta's side on the Curtis Shaw TV YouTube channel, paving the way for a potential transfer.

Rice has registered 18 Premier League appearances for the Hammers this season, recording a goal and two assists. The Englishman was also an integral aspect of the Three Lions' 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, starting all five of their encounters in Qatar.

“If the top boys want them, we ain’t got a chance” - Chelsea and Arsenal sent hopeful transfer message by West Ham legend

West Ham legend Mark Noble believes the Hammers cannot compete financially with top Premier League clubs. The Englishman insists that his former outfit cannot retain Rice if top sides like Arsenal and Chelsea come knocking to sign the midfielder.

Noble said (via Football365):

"We just can’t cope financially with the top teams. They’re financially too powerful. If a top club wants Declan Rice, they’re just going to pay for him, full stop. You’ve seen it with Jack Grealish, with the best players. If the top boys want them, we ain’t got a chance.”

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



87% pass accuracy

77 touches

55 passes completed

4/5 long balls completed

4 clearances

3/5 ground duels won

3/4 tackles won

2 key passes

1 assist



Declan Rice's game by numbers vs. Brentford:
87% pass accuracy
77 touches
55 passes completed
4/5 long balls completed
4 clearances
3/5 ground duels won
3/4 tackles won
2 key passes
1 assist
Ran the midfield.

Noble spent 18 years with the Hammers, registering a whopping 550 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The Gunners will next face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on 15 January while Chelsea will lock horns with Fulham on 13 January.

