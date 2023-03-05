“The 2 greatest footballers of this generation” – Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe guide PSG to 4-2 win over Nantes

French football giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) showed their mettle with a hard-fought 4-2 win against Nantes, as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe provided an attacking masterclass.

Under the guidance of Christophe Galtier, PSG have extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table to an impressive 11 points, a significant margin given their recent struggles in the league.

The hosts drew first blood in the 12th minute when Lionel Messi finished off a slick team move, linking up with Sergio Ramos in midfield before receiving a deflected cross from Nuno Mendes.

Just a few minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead thanks to Jaouen Hadjam's own goal as he deflected Nordi Mukiele's effort into his own net. Nantes pulled one back against the run of play in the 30th minute as Ludovic Blas found the back of the net after skipping past Vitinha and Mukiele on the right touchline.

Messi almost restored the PSG's two-goal advantage with a snap-shot from the edge of the box that sailed just over the crossbar, before goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a costly mistake, spilling a shot from Florent Mollet, but Marquinhos cleared the danger just in time.

From the ensuing corner, Nantes equalized when Ignatius Ganago flicked Mollet's delivery into the net at the near post, with the help of Jean-Charles Castelletto.

PSG require an impressive second-half effort to secure the win over Nantes, as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shine

PSG were presented with an excellent opportunity to regain their lead shortly after halftime. However, Mukiele stumbled and played an errant pass behind Kylian Mbappe, despite having the option to shoot or pass to his teammate.

Nonetheless, the home team found themselves in the lead once again in the 60th minute, as Danilo Pereira nodded in a cross from Mbappe after Nantes cleared a corner. Lionel Messi had two efforts from free-kicks, but the Argentine playmaker could not get them past goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Mbappe, who was on the cusp of breaking PSG's all-time scoring record, missed the opportunity to do so when his 25-yard shot narrowly missed the mark. In addition, Lafont's quick reflexes prevented Warren Zaire-Emery from scoring late on.

Substitute Timothee Pembele came on in stoppage time and provided a magnificent assist to Kylian Mbappe, who turned and fired the ball into the back of the net. This goal enabled him to surpass Edinson Cavani as the club's all-time leading scorer.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the win as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe provided important goals for the Ligue 1 giants:

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Mbappe, at 24, has conquered France - domestically and internationally.



A great legacy is already set in stone, now it’s really all about going through those degrees of greatness. Mbappe, at 24, has conquered France - domestically and internationally. A great legacy is already set in stone, now it’s really all about going through those degrees of greatness.

Mod @CFCMod_ Just deeped Messi was also all time top scorer at age 24 for Barcelona, he’s actually fake considering all the legends that played there Just deeped Messi was also all time top scorer at age 24 for Barcelona, he’s actually fake considering all the legends that played there 😭

Trig @Kharlerh Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi become their clubs' all-time top scorers at the age of 24. Football heritage Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi become their clubs' all-time top scorers at the age of 24. Football heritage ❤ https://t.co/H4A38WJCQZ

NIGHT @night_culer They were comparing rashford with mbappe! Tears They were comparing rashford with mbappe! Tears 😭

• @Pxxdressi @FabrizioRomano Mbappe🤝 Messi being their clubs all time top scorer at 24. The 2 greatest footballers of this generation @FabrizioRomano Mbappe🤝 Messi being their clubs all time top scorer at 24. The 2 greatest footballers of this generation

Tommy 🎩 @Shelby_Messi Relax Relax

The 800th Goal is saved for Bayern Relax RelaxThe 800th Goal is saved for Bayern https://t.co/V1PGRtsB9l

Ligue 1 English @Ligue1_ENG LEO MESSI DOES IT AGAIN! LEO MESSI DOES IT AGAIN!

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku If you support Messi, you live a happy life. If you support Messi, you live a happy life.

s @santandaves messi winning everybody over like thanos with those infinity stones messi winning everybody over like thanos with those infinity stones😭 https://t.co/0Mcuyq25ja

Mod @CFCMod_



Just hand us the Balon d’Or already. Lionel Messi has 30 goals and 20 assists in 39 games this season, do you understand how ridiculous that is at his age?Just hand us the Balon d’Or already. Lionel Messi has 30 goals and 20 assists in 39 games this season, do you understand how ridiculous that is at his age? Just hand us the Balon d’Or already. 🐐 https://t.co/ggVvx86Ydz

B/R Football @brfootball Leo Messi has five goals in his last five Ligue 1 games Leo Messi has five goals in his last five Ligue 1 games 💥 https://t.co/xec6ghSUmi

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

13 Goals

12 Assists Lionel Messi in 21 Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season:13 Goals12 Assists Lionel Messi in 21 Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season: 🇦🇷⚽️ 13 Goals🎯 12 Assists https://t.co/TwrX2i07ba

Kushagra 1970 @KushagraPSG



THIS DUO Leo Messi congratulating Kylian Mbappe on Instagram.THIS DUO Leo Messi congratulating Kylian Mbappe on Instagram.THIS DUO 🇫🇷🇦🇷💫 https://t.co/PafFmwFL9p

🕷️ @mayvward watching mbappe breaking records and making his way to the top watching mbappe breaking records and making his way to the top https://t.co/oqpP1sDxFF

Xabhi ✪ @Xabhi_FCB . 1 goal away from 800 career goals and 1 assist away from 300 club assists. Shoutout to Mbappe for all time PSG goal scorer today as well. History awaits on Wednesday twitter.com/FCB_Lad_/statu… Xabhi ✪ @FCB_Lad_ 16 Dribbles attempted 16 Dribbles attempted https://t.co/qpsqvwwbni 35 year old Messi is still the best in the world lol. 1000 goal contributions in club football for the. 1 goal away from 800 career goals and 1 assist away from 300 club assists. Shoutout to Mbappe for all time PSG goal scorer today as well. History awaits on Wednesday 35 year old Messi is still the best in the world lol. 1000 goal contributions in club football for the 🐐. 1 goal away from 800 career goals and 1 assist away from 300 club assists. Shoutout to Mbappe for all time PSG goal scorer today as well. History awaits on Wednesday 😈 twitter.com/FCB_Lad_/statu…

Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo @Fentuo_ PSG’s all-time top scorer at 24 with 201 goals. One ahead of Cavani. PSG’s all-time top scorer at 24 with 201 goals. One ahead of Cavani. https://t.co/q5P1zXBOU0

v @missh8ter may @mayisnotamovie Duo Duo 🔝 https://t.co/sD6ASjKZcN unrelated but funny how leo used to be so picky with exchanging shirts but since psg he does it with literally everyone twitter.com/mayisnotamovie… unrelated but funny how leo used to be so picky with exchanging shirts but since psg he does it with literally everyone twitter.com/mayisnotamovie…

m @mkylians did younger kylian imagine that one day he’d become psg’s all time top scorer 🥹 did younger kylian imagine that one day he’d become psg’s all time top scorer 🥹 https://t.co/FC5UaqplDW

yana @yanautd Psg’s all-time top goalscorer. 24 years. 201 goals and counting. And this is still just the beginning. I’m so happy Psg’s all-time top goalscorer. 24 years. 201 goals and counting. And this is still just the beginning. I’m so happy ❤️ https://t.co/u7LunBJdty

Tommy 🎩 @Shelby_Messi

Twice more harder than PSG @Lionel30i He did it for BarcelonaTwice more harder than PSG @Lionel30i He did it for Barcelona Twice more harder than PSG 🐐 https://t.co/hNpm7qNdC9

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Mbappe is PSG's top scorer at Age 24, He can finally come to Madrid now Mbappe is PSG's top scorer at Age 24, He can finally come to Madrid now https://t.co/ub8ufC3Pz2

PSG Report @PSG_Report 🗣️ Kylian Mbappé to @canalplus : “I knew I was going to break this record. Playing here is a privilege. I came here as a young player. I learned a lot here, as a man too. Playing at PSG, even more so for me as a Parisian by birth, is special.”🗣️ Kylian Mbappé to @canalplus: “I knew I was going to break this record. Playing here is a privilege. I came here as a young player. I learned a lot here, as a man too. Playing at PSG, even more so for me as a Parisian by birth, is special.” 🇫🇷🗣️ https://t.co/3D26fZhsnw

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes