"The ambition expressed by management made me more enthusiastic" - Ex-PSG midfielder explains why he decided to leave Ligue 1 giants

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Xavi Simons has disclosed why he decided to leave the French capital, revealing that a lack of playing time compelled him to move on.

Hailed as one of the most excitable young footballers around, Simons signed for PSG U19 as a free agent in the summer of 2019. Before making the switch to Paris, he enjoyed a nine-year stint at Barcelona’s academy.

With so many proven world-beaters at Paris’ disposal, they could not allow Simons as much game time as he might have expected. In an interview with Le10Sport, the current PSV Eindhoven cited a lack of playing time as well as enthusiasm from the Dutch side’s management as factors contributing to his exit. Opening up about his PSG transfer, he said:

“PSV is a great club. The ambition expressed by management made me more enthusiastic. I spoke to the coach very quickly, he told me a lot about the club's project. I am how he wants to play and how he sees my role. I'm at a point in my career where I have to start having playing time. It's possible here.”

Before joining Eindhoven as a free agent earlier this summer, Simons played only 11 games for Paris Saint-Germain’s first team, recording one assist.

The Dutch midfielder has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2022-23 Eredivisie campaign, recording four goals and two assists in only three appearances.

PSG’s 100% run comes to a screeching halt

Paris Saint-Germain welcomed Monaco to the Parc des Princes for their Ligue 1 matchday four encounter on Sunday night (August 28). Monaco frustrated the defending French champions on the night and secured a 1-1 draw.

The visitors found the back of the net with their first attempt of the night, with Kevin Volland applying the finishing touch to a blistering counterattack. PSG, who squandered many presentable chances on Sunday, finally scored the equalizer in the 70th minute, with Neymar winning and then putting away a penalty. Luck was also not on the hosts’ side, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Achraf Hakimi all hitting the woodwork over the course of the match.

The draw not only marked the end of Paris’ short four-game winning run (across competitions) but also put them level on points (10) with Marseille. The Ligue holders, however, have a superior goal difference (14 vs 7), courtesy of which they remain steady at the top of the league table.

