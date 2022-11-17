“The amount of €100m puts a barrier for my transition to the top” - Arsenal target fears mammoth price tag could scupper dream move 

Arsenal transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk has confessed that he was very upset after reading Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Dario Srna’s interview in The Athletic. Mudryk fears that his €100 million asking price could hurt his chances of playing for a top European club.

Shakhtar director Carlo Nicolini recently claimed that any potential suitor would have to fork out €100 million to sign Mudryk. The Athletic’s Adam Crafton asked Srna to comment on the valuation, to which he replied:

“Antony, Grealish, they are players of more than €100m and for me, Mudryk does not have less quality than them. This is the last two transfers in the past year, in more or less the same positions. Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. We want just respect. The market is deciding the price, not me, it shows which kind of players cost this kind of money.”

Reading the interview, Mudryk was left disheartened, fearing that he would struggle to fulfill his ambition of playing for a top European club. The Arsenal target told Sport Arena (via Arsenal Buzz):

“After reading the interview of [Shakhtar] director [in The Atheltic], I was very upset. The amount of €100m puts a barrier for my transition to the top championship, which I so dreamed of. I can't say that my dream was killed, but wounded, for sure.”

Mudryk, 21, has enjoyed a stellar 2022-23 campaign for Shakhtar this season, scoring eight goals and claiming eight assists in 16 appearances in all competitions. He was particularly impressive in the Champions League group stage, scoring thrice and providing two assists in six games.

In addition to the Premier League leaders, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the left-winger.

Arsenal tipped to sign former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham

Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb has claimed that the north Londoners remain keen admirers of AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham (via JustArsenal). It has been claimed that Mikel Arteta’s side were interested in signing the Englishman before he joined Roma last summer.

The report further claims that the Emirates outfit’s chances of landing Abraham have been boosted after he was left out of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup. A staggering 25 out of 26 English players selected for Southgate’s squad play in the Premier League, which could make the move back to the Premier League appealing for Abraham.

Abraham has featured in 20 games for the Serie A outfit this season, scoring four times across competitions. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal make an approach for Abraham despite his lackluster returns in front of goal this season.

