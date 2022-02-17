"The ankle was swollen" - Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool star after Inter Milan win 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that star forward Diogo Jota suffered an ankle injury during the Reds' game against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Jota suffered the injury in the first half of the game but managed to play until the break. However, Klopp decided to substitute him at the interval due to a heavily swollen ankle.

The German tactician said after their 2-0 win at the San Siro:

"I’m happy with everything apart from obviously that Diogo had to go off with something around the ankle ligament, we will see, we don’t know exactly. He could play on, which is maybe a good sign but at half-time the ankle was swollen anyway, so we had to change."

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-0 win against Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday. Second-half goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were enough for the Reds to come away with a lead in the tie.

These two goals will not hold any significant advantage as UEFA have scrapped the away goals rule for the season. The second leg of the tie will be played at Anfield on March 8th.

A serious injury to Diogo Jota might be a cause of concern for Jurgen Klopp. Jota has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers this season. The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 32 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

Jota deputized in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when the two stars were away competing at the 2021 AFCON.

Liverpool face Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend

Following their win in the Champions League, Liverpool will once again shift their attention to the Premier League. The Reds host Norwich City on Saturday, February 19th.

The Canaries are currently in the relegation zone following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last weekend.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will need a win to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. The Merseysiders are currently second in the standings, having amassed 54 points from 24 matches. They are nine points behind the defending champions but do have a game in hand over them.

Manchester City, on the other hand, host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Spurs have lost three consecutive games in the Premier League and now occupy eighth place in the standings.

