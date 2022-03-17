"The answer is frustrating" - French journalist comments on Lionel Messi's reaction to boos and speculation surrounding PSG superstar's future 

French journalist Vincent Duluc feels the boos and whistles from PSG fans will have no impact on Lionel Messi's future at the club.

The Argentine was on the receiving end of merciless jeers from the home crowd during their Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux at the weekend. This comes after the club's stunning 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League, which ended their pursuit of a European title once again.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi



Kind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. Lionel Messi’s getting booed by some Paris Saint-Germain fans during today’s game vs Bordeaux, still disappointed after UCL fiasco. Same for Neymar.Kind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. Lionel Messi’s getting booed by some Paris Saint-Germain fans during today’s game vs Bordeaux, still disappointed after UCL fiasco. Same for Neymar. ⚠️ #MessiKind of unreal situation for Leo, never experienced before. https://t.co/US5ZvUtvtH

The 34-year-old was largely quiet in the match and has failed to score in seven consecutive appearances for the Parisians, stretching back to over a month since he last found the net.

Messi's current form is merely a sum-up of his time in the French capital so far, with the Barcelona legend failing to live up to the expectations that were raised when he first arrived last summer.

On the set of L'Equipe du Soir, Duluc said:

"He is almost obliged to succeed in Paris, to reinvent himself and succeed in his transformation. You have to separate his influence from his stats, and his influence was pretty interesting. I really want him to succeed! We were all wondering what the player Messi is outside of Barcelona?! And the answer is frustrating. It can be disappointing but it is above all frustrating!"

Boos and jeers won't impact Messi's PSG future

In 26 games, he's netted just seven goals, but Messi's no-show against Los Blancos in such a crucial encounter had the fans at the end of their tether, leading to such an unceremonious reception.

But Duluc feels all this won't affect his decision regarding PSG.

"The whistles do not play on the future of the players, they are only pretexts. Otherwise it looked like last summer that Mbappé was going to have a rotten season given how the Parc treated him! So no, no… I don't think it has any impact other than finding a pretext for a player and an entourage who would like to leave. Except that I tell myself that Messi cannot not succeed at PSG," he said.

The Argentinean, who also has 11 assists in all competitions, has been thoroughly eclipsed by Mbappe, who's registered 26 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season.

Having played at one club his entire career, an abrupt change in surroundings was always going to be hard for him, while age is also a factor. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will turn 35 in June and may no longer be capable of producing astronomical numbers like before.

Edited by Parimal