“The answers are in your eyes” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shares photos from stylish shoot

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has shared images from her latest photoshoot on Instagram, leaving her fans amazed.

Rodriguez has been in a relationship with Portuguese icon Ronaldo since 2016. The couple have five children together, with the former sales assistant being the biological mother to two of them.

The Argentina-born woman has notably made a name for herself in the world of modeling in recent years. Rodriguez, who can be seen promoting various brands on her social media platforms, boasts over 49 million followers on Instagram.

She often provides a glimpse into her life with Ronaldo and their five children on Instagram. Apart from that, she shares images from her photoshoots on the social media platform, leaving fans in awe.

It was no different when Ronaldo's partner posted photos from her latest stylish shoot on Thursday (May 4). Rodriguez shared four images in which she can be seen donning flower-themed attires, with one outfit including an Anthurium, and wrote:

"The answers are in your eyes"

See the photos here:

The last side of the Instagram post also included a quote that read:

"Gratitude is the most beautiful flower that spreads from the soul."

Ronaldo's girlfriend's latest Instagram post has already garnered over 1.6 million likes on Instagram.

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to rumors about rift with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been living happily since they got together in 2016. Their bond seem to be growing stronger as fans got a sneak peek into the couple's lives in the second season of the model's Netflix series 'I Am Georgina.'

However, there have been claims that there is a rift between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. Portuguese TV show host Leo Caeiro recently said that it's likely that the pair will split.

It has been said that Cristiano Ronaldo is increasingly annoyed by Georgina Rodriguez's 'selfish behavior.' The Al-Nassr superstar reportedly feels that his girlfriend is less interested in him and their family.

Rodriguez, though, rubbished those claims with a cryptic social media post last week. The model addressed rumors about her relationship with Ronaldo indirectly, writing:

"The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it."

The Portuguese icon also quashed claims that he could break up with the mother of his children with an Instagram post of his own this week. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared an image of him kissing Rodriguez during a romantic date, putting rumors of a rift between the two to bed.

