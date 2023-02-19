"The bad news" – Jurgen Klopp provides update on Liverpool star's injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered an injury update after Darwin Nunez suffered a shoulder injury in his team's 2-0 Premier League win against Newcastle United on Saturday (February 18).

The Reds shortened the points gap between themselves and the fourth spot with a win at St. James' Park. Nunez and Cody Gakpo scored a goal apiece for the visitors before Nick Pope was shown a red card.

Nunez, who converted a half-volley from a Trent Alexander-Arnold pass in the 10th minute, sustained a shoulder problem after being tackled by Kieran Trippier. He was replaced by Roberto Firmino in the 59th minute.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Klopp was queried for an update on the Uruguayan striker's injury situation. He responded:

"The bad news is Darwin has something on his shoulder. We will see. In the end, he had to go off with a shoulder issue and we need further assessments. I don't know in the moment. In the moment, it's painful. Hopefully it's just painful and nothing more."

Nunez, who arrived from Benfica in a deal worth up to £85 million last summer, has scored 11 goals and contributed four assists in 28 games across all competitions this campaign. He is likely to be replaced by either Firmino or the returning Diogo Jota in Klopp's starting lineup.

Liverpool are next scheduled to be in action against Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last-16 home leg on Tuesday (February 21).

Glen Johnson backs Liverpool star to be a 'big player' for new club despite quiet start

Speaking to Lord Ping, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson shared his thoughts on Cody Gakpo's start to his Reds career. He elaborated:

"I think he has had a slightly slow start, but you have got to give him a bit of time and grace. I certainly think he has got the capability and the abilities to be a top player. The first few games it probably looked like the Premier League was a bit too fast for him. It was just a matter of time till he got used and adapted to it, but I think he has got a lot of potential to be a big player for the next few years."

Gakpo, 23, has netted two goals in seven appearances for Liverpool.

The Reds landed Gakpo's signature over Christmas for an initial fee of £37 million and potential add-ons, beating rivals Manchester United in the process. Prior to his move, the versatile forward impressed with 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 matches for PSV Eindhoven this season.

