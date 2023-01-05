"The baddest character I have met" - Cristiano Ronaldo's boss at Al-Nassr Rudi Garcia slammed by Brazilian football great 

Brazilian legend Juninho Pernambucano has heavily criticized Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia, claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo’s new boss is the worst character he has ever encountered.

Cristiano Ronaldo was officially unveiled as an Al-Nassr footballer on Tuesday, 3 January, four days after his transfer was confirmed. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Middle Eastern club and is expected to earn around £175 million every year.

After Ronaldo’s transfer was confirmed, former Olympique Lyon player and Sporting Director Juninho talked about Al-Nassr coach Garcia. Garcia coached Lyon between 2019 and 2021 and worked with then-Sporting Director Juninho.

Giving his damning assessment of Garcia, Juninho told Portuguese outlet MaisFutebol:

“My experience with Rudi García was terrible. He is the baddest character I have met in my entire football career.

“He doesn't know how to lead anything. He leads because of the fear that he imposes on others. He only respects people who have power or who can be taken advantage of in the relationship.”

Juninho insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will have no issues with Garcia, as the coach would be prepared to even serve him breakfast.

“He won't dare to do anything to get in the way, on the contrary, he will even serve Cristiano breakfast if necessary. He will try to be Cristiano's friend, to be close and he will do everything possible for it. It will be a dream for him to be Cristiano Ronaldo's friend.”

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe debunks Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract rumors

Soon after Ronaldo was officially confirmed as an Al-Nassr player, reports began claiming that his Al-Nassr contract had a special clause. It was reported that the Portuguese would be able to join Premier League giants Newcastle United on loan if they qualified for the Champions League in the 2023-24 season. The Magpies are 80 percent owned by Saudi Public Investment, meaning the two clubs have common investors.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has shot down the rumors, claiming that there was no truth to the story. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“We wish Cristiano all the best in his venture but from our point of view there's no truth in that.”

Newcastle United held Premier League leaders Arsenal to a goalless draw on 3 January. They currently find themselves in third place in the rankings after playing 18 matches.

