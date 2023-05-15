Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. shared a beautiful mother's day message for his pregnant partner Bruna Biancardi. Biancardi recently announced on social media that she is carrying the Brazilian's child.

The Parisian club's attacker sent a flower bouquet, decorated cans, and a heartfelt message on the auspicious occasion of mother's day. His gifts accompanied some beautiful messages as well. The card read (via Globo):

"To the most beautiful mother in the world. Kisses, Neymar."

The flower bouquets, meanwhile, read:

"You are very special."

Biancardi displayed the gifts on her Instagram story, captioning:

"Dad from afar was present."

Biancardi previously announced on social media about her pregnancy and received widespread affection from fans. She wrote on social media:

“We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you!"

When Bruna Biancardi posted a message for PSG superstar Neymar on his birthday

PSG superstar Neymar and Bruna Biancardi previously went through a split. The pair, though, were spotted back together again during the Brazilian's birthday on February 5.

Biancardi later took to social media to post a message for the PSG superstar. She wrote on her Instagram:

"Happy birthday beautiful. I told you everything today. I'm putting this little picture here just for the record. May your new year be amazing and blessed! May you not lack reasons to celebrate, friends by your side, achievements, many goals and health. May God continue to shield our relationship. I love youuuuuu! Always count on me."

The pair now look set to welcome a child to the family. Despite previous rumors and a split, they have seemingly patched things up and look on their way to spending a happy family life together.

