"The bench is making me cry", "When did we get so many injuries" - Fans react as Liverpool name XI to face Brentford in PL fixture

In a crucial Premier League fixture on Sunday (November 12), Liverpool are set to welcome Brentford at Anfield, seeking a vital victory before the international break. Manager Jurgen Klopp has revamped his starting XI with seven changes, as the Reds aim to rebound from their recent slump. However, this has also seen the fans take to social media to react.

The team's recent outings have reflected a season of ups and downs, sparking anticipation for a resurgence on their home turf. Their impressive record of eight consecutive victories at Anfield across all competitions will fuel hopes of adding another three points to their Premier League efforts this season. However, Brentford will pose a formidable challenge to this ambition.

Alisson Becker is in the goal behind the defense of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas. In midfield, Wataru Endo has stepped in for the suspended Alexis Mac Allister, joining forces with Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo. The attack is spearheaded by Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Diogo Jota.

Notably, the bench includes emerging talents like 16-year-old Trey Nyoni, alongside established players such as Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott. Other names include James McConnell, Calum Scanlon, and Jarell Quansah, who has played for the first team regularly this season.

Expand Tweet

The less-notable names in the matchday squad have not gone unnoticed by fans, who took to X (Twitter) to express concerns over the team's depth and fitness issues.

One fan wrote::

"The bench is making me cry"

Another fan tweeted:

"Since when did we get so many injuries"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool's title ambitions are on the line against Brentford

As Liverpool gear up for a pivotal Premier League clash against Brentford, their position in the top four heightens the pressure for a win. Currently sitting fourth, their pursuit of the title demands no slip-ups against teams like Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal.

Liverpool enter this match as the favorites, but the pressure is on to secure all three points at Anfield. Brentford, currently ninth in the standings and riding a wave of three consecutive league wins, will pose a reasonably significant challenge. The Bees have shown they can hold their own against the Reds, remaining unbeaten in two of their last four encounters.

Liverpool's recent vulnerabilities could be a point of leverage for Brentford. The Reds drew 1-1 at Luton Town last week before losing 3-2 at Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Their injury list includes key players like Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson, and Stefan Bajcetic, all sidelined for the long term. Adding to the Reds' woes, Alexis Mac Allister is serving a suspension, and Curtis Jones is out with a hamstring injury.