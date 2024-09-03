"The Bernabeu was waiting for you"; "Easy" - Real Madrid duo react after Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga brace

Real Madrid attackers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have commented on their strike partner Kylian Mbappe opening his La Liga account. The Frenchman arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer on a free transfer.

Coming off a career-best 44-goal season in what turned out to be his final season at PSG, the all-time Parisians top-scorer (256 goals) hit the ground running at his new surroundings.

Mbappe - assisted by Jude Bellingham - scored on his Los Blancos debut in their 2-0 UEFA Super Cup win over reigning UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta in Warsaw. However, Mbappe failed to score in his first three La Liga games (Mallorca, Real Valladolid, Las Palmas) before scoring twice in the 2-0 home win over Real Betis at the weekend.

Vinicius commented on a picture of Kylian Mbappe celebrating one of his goals against Betis (as per Madrid Zone):

"Easy"

His attacking partner Rodrygo chimed in:

"The Bernabeu was waiting for you."

The 25-year-old now has three goals in five outings across competitions for his new club - who are unbeaten this season and are second in La Liga - four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos next take on Real Sociedad away in La Liga on September 14 after the international break.

"A great moment" - Kylian Mbappe after opening his La Liga account for Real Madrid

Real Madrid hitman Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe has said that he was looking to score at the Santiago Bernabeu for his new side. After failing to do so in the 3-0 La Liga home win over Real Valladolid, Mbappe came good at the second time of asking.

After a goalless first half at the Bernabeu, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner broke the deadlock in the 67th minute before scoring again - from the spot - nine minutes later to confirm the win.

Mbappe said after scoring his first two La Liga goals for the reigning champions (as per Managing Madrid):

“A great moment. I was hoping to score in this stadium, mythical, the best in the world. But the important thing was the victory, after Las Palmas, it was important to win. It was a difficult match, but we are Real Madrid."

He also talked about his growing partnership with Vinicius up front:

“People talk about me and Vini; it’s normal. We are two famous players. Now I have to learn from him, his movements, what he likes on the field, we’re still getting to know each other on the field."

Kylian Mbappe is currently on international duty for France, who take on Italy on Friday and Belgium three days later in the UEFA Nations League.

