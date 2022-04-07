"The best #9 in the world" - Rio Ferdinand says 'world-class' Karim Benzema is breathtaking to watch after Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday (April 6).

He linked up brilliantly with Vinicius Jr. to score the first goal with a well-placed header. For the second, Benzema was on hand to lob a nicely chipped ball from Luka Modric, which left Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy rooted to his spot.

He was gifted the third goal by Mendy, who passed the ball straight to Benzema for the Frenchman to tap into an empty net. The match ended 3-1 to Los Blancos, making them firm favorites to reach the semifinals.

Benzema was on fire otherwise as well, linking up play for Real Madrid and defending deep when without the ball.

His efforts were praised by former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

"This is the business end and he is still scoring goals. He has shot his team to the top of the league. They are flying and he is the talisman. When Cristiano Ronaldo was there, Benzema had the humility to sit in the background because he knew what it meant to the team but now he has come out of the shadows."

Ferdinand added:

"Benzema is 34 and he is the best number nine in the world. He is another level. Goals, assists, link up play."

Several pundits in awe of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema after hat-trick vs Chelsea

Former Arsenal midfielder Karen Carney told BBC Radio 5 live:

"He showed everyone watching what a world-class striker he is. His movement, his finishing, what he brings to this Real Madrid team, it was just breath-taking to watch him at times."

Former Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman also praised Benzema, saying:

"He knows he doesn't have to fly into the box. He arrives really late and his experience counts for everything. Every time he steps on the pitch he looks like he will score. His movement is really clever."

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole added (on BT Sport):

"He is getting better with age. As things stand right now in the race for the Ballon d'Or, he has won it by a few furlongs. It is unbelievable that in this stage of his career he has gone: 'I am in charge of the orchestra now, everything goes through me'. He is an outstanding footballer."

Chelsea got a goal back courtesy of a Kai Havertz strike. However, the Blues have a mountain to climb to overturn their two-goal deficit in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

