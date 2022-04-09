"The best for Barca’s style" - Barcelona star Dani Alves chooses between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has picked the star forward he would pick between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to join the La Liga leaders.

Both Mbappe and Haaland have been linked with moves to the Blaugrana this summer.

Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire, whilst Erling Haaland's €75 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund comes into effect.

Alves has hinted that he would bring the PSG star to the club who he deems to be the 'complete forward'.

He told Marca (via Football-Espana):

“I wouldn’t throw a lot of money at Haaland. Honestly, I wouldn’t spend a lot of money on him. Mbappe yes, but not Haaland."

He continued:

“If I was a sporting director, I’d bet on Mbappe first, he is more complete in all aspects. If you are going to make a huge investment, you do it for the best. Mbappe’s the best there is, and the best for Barca’s style. Right now, there’s no one better than him.”

Football Talk @Football_TaIk 🗣️"Haaland or Mbappé? Mbappe is a more complete player than Haaland in all aspects of the game. I wouldn't do crazy things for Haaland. Honestly, I wouldn't spend a lot of money on him. I would spend a lot of money on Mbappé, but not on Haaland."



-Dani Alves 🗣️"Haaland or Mbappé? Mbappe is a more complete player than Haaland in all aspects of the game. I wouldn't do crazy things for Haaland. Honestly, I wouldn't spend a lot of money on him. I would spend a lot of money on Mbappé, but not on Haaland."-Dani Alves https://t.co/BNgIYoNWks

Haaland’s release clause at Signal Iduna Park seems plausible, but then agency fees and the player's wages come into the equation.

Barca will be looking at having to spend €300 million over the course of six years (per GetFootballFranceNews).

Meanwhile, as a free agent, any deal for Mbappe won't require a transfer fee. The Frenchman does want a reported €25 million in yearly wages though.

Would Barcelona be better off looking elsewhere?

The deadly duo are two huge financial packages

With both deals for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland demanding a huge sum of money, Barcelona would perhaps be better off looking at other acquistions.

They are two of Europe's most highly regarded forwards but the Catalonian side are flourishing even without either striker in the side.

The signings of attacking duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres have paid dividends.

Are Barcelona really in need of once again splurging huge amounts of cash to secure a prized possession?

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"That's our strategy for present and future". Barça president Laporta tells @deportes_rtve on Haaland deal: "I don't want Barcelona to be at risk in any moment, I always put the club above all. We're not gonna complete any signing who can break our salary system"."That's our strategy for present and future". Barça president Laporta tells @deportes_rtve on Haaland deal: "I don't want Barcelona to be at risk in any moment, I always put the club above all. We're not gonna complete any signing who can break our salary system". 🇳🇴 #FCB "That's our strategy for present and future". https://t.co/75ZJmVp2Fz

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have already agreed deals with Chelsea's Andreas Christensen and AC Milan's Franck Kessie as free agents.

The funds are at Xavi's disposal and he could look at other areas of the team with his attacking options already impressing this season.

Perhaps Barcelona could look at finding Marc-Andre ter Stegen's eventual successor.

There have been reports (per Fichajes) that the German will depart the club this summer, so there will be a need to have a plan in place with understudy Neto also leaving.

Edited by Diptanil Roy