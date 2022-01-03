“The best he can do is ask for forgiveness” – Gary Neville urges ‘brave’ Lukaku to apologise to Chelsea teammates 

Since his controversial interview, Chelsea's star striker Romelu Lukaku has been getting heavy criticism from fans and pundits. However, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has come out and praised the Belgian striker for being authentic and honest. However, he has asked Lukaku to ask for forgiveness from his whole squad.

Romelu Lukaku became the talk of the town after he decided to publicly open up about his unhappiness with his current status at Chelsea. Lukaku stated that he was not happy with manager Thomas Tuchel's system. The German's tactical setup had isolated the 28-year-old striker on the pitch.

Lukaku then stated that he wants to leave Chelsea as he has his mind set on a return to his old club Inter Milan.

The internet went into a frenzy when Sky Sports released the whole interview. Chelsea fans showed their rage on social media as they slammed the Belgian striker.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stated that the whole scenario created a big fuss around the club. He admitted the timing was "absolutely hard" for the team as the Blues preparing then to face Liverpool.

Many experts blasted Lukaku's decision to conduct an interview and publicly share his unhappiness about his current status at the club. They pointed out how ridiculous the whole interview was as the 28-year-old has only spent five months with the Blues.

However, Gary Neville has surprisingly praised Romelu Lukaku for showing great courage and bravery to come out and speak the truth. However, Neville did point out how the fans and Chelsea board would be disappointed by Lukaku's words. He expects the Belgian to apologize to them publicly.

"We have to applaud Romelu Lukaku in some ways for being brave enough, or whatever you would call it, to come out and speak the truth. I’ve called for players to be more authentic, to be more honest. If I was a Chelsea fan today, or a Chelsea coach or owner, I’d feel really disappointed by my player saying that, particularly when you’ve invested so much in him. What I would expect of Romelu Lukaku in the next few days is a ‘sorry, I didn’t mean it’." said Garry Neville.

Chelsea players reportedly stunned by Romelu Lukaku's interview

According to the latest reports from Simon Johnson and David Ornstein via Athletic, Chelsea players were stunned by Romelu Lukaku's interview. The whole squad never knew the Belgian was unhappy at Stamford Bridge. They certainly felt the star striker was trying to force a move from Chelsea to Inter Milan.

As a disciplinary action, Thomas Tuchel decided to snub Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea's squad against Liverpool. Chelsea ended up gaining a draw against Jurgen Klopp's team as the match ended 2-2. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what Chelsea will do to solve this conundrum in the coming weeks.

