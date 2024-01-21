“The best CB project I have seen at La Masia in the last 20 years” - Ex-Barcelona TV journalist lauds 16-year-old sensation

Ex-Barcelona and current SPORT TV journalist Jaume Marcet, who has built a reputation as a La Masia expert, believes that center-back wonderkid Pau Cubarsi is the next big thing in Spanish football.

Marcet, who has closely analyzed and critiqued La Masia academy graduates from 2000 to 2023, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Cubarsi "is the best center-back project I have seen at La Masia in the last 20 years".

Cubarsi, who turns 17 tomorrow (January 22), stands at 1.82m tall. This season, he has played for the Barca U19 team in the UEFA Youth League, as well as the Barca B team in the third tier of Spanish football. He also featured at the U17 World Cup held last November in Indonesia and has made a combined 30 appearances for the Spanish national team across the U15, U16 and U17 youth levels.

Cubarsi recently made his full first-team debut for Barcelona in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash against Unionistas. He came on as a half-time substitute with the score tied at 1-1. Demonstrating impressive on-the-ball skills and composure, with a great eye for a pass, he grabbed an assist to help his side win 3-1.

Cubarsi's hero is ex-Barcelona captain Carles Puyol, and he seems to have imbibed his idol's leadership traits as well, having captained across multiple youth levels at La Masia.

Xavi is bringing about a youthful revolution at Barcelona

Aside from Pau Cubarsi, Xavi has given a whole host of youngsters a chance to break into the Barcelona first-team setup this season. Many of them have grabbed their opportunities and shone at the top level.

A great example is 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who is now an integral part of Barcelona's squad. After making his La Liga debut last season, he has had a breakout campaign this time around, making 27 appearances across all competitions.

After making only three Copa del Rey appearances last season, 20-year-old Fermin Lopez has also broken through this season. He has become an important part of the squad in 2023/24, having made 21 appearances already.

Seventeen-year-old right-back Hector Fort has featured in both the Champions League and the Copa del Rey as a starter. He has impressed with his pace and crossing, having grabbed an assist already for Raphinha's goal against Barbastro.

Twenty-year-old holding midfielder Marc Casado has already made a couple of appearances off the bench in the Champions League. Exciting 18-year-old forward Marc Guiu, meanwhile, has made just four appearances but has already scored a winner against Athletic Club as well as a Champions League goal against Royal Antwerp.

With so much great young talent making their way into the first-team setup, La Blaugrana fans can be very optimistic about their club's future.