"The best club for him is PSG" - Nasser Al Khelaifi wants 'best player in the world' Kylian Mbappe to stay at club amid Real Madrid links

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has urged Kylian Mbappe to extend his stay at the club beyond 2024, saying that "the best club for him is PSG." Al-Khelaifi also dubbed Mbappe the "best player in the world" and said that he is a key part of PSG's project.

Speaking of how critical Mbappe has been for PSG, Al Khelaifi said on RMC's Rothen s'enflamme podcast:

“I want Kylian Mbappé to stay at PSG. He’s the best player in the world and the best club for him is PSG. He’s key for our project."

He also said that he fully trusts Mbappe in this situation.

"Let Kylian Mbappe be in peace, calm... he will never do anything against PSG. I trust Mbappe, he's part of the family," Al-Khelaifi added.

Ever since he broke out onto the big stage for Monaco in 2016, Mbappé has been breaking all sorts of footballing records. Having moved to PSG in 2018, he has already become the highest scorer in the club's history, netting an incredible 237 goals in 284 games.

He is also the third-highest scorer in France history, netting 46 times in 75 games.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for over three years now, but every time the deal comes close to completion, it seems to fall apart. He has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with top clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea highly interested.

PSG cruise to victory in French Cup R64, Mbappe scores hattrick

Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick and added an assist as PSG absolutely romped their way to a 9-0 victory against sixth-tier side US Revel in the Round of 64 of the Coupe de France.

Mbappé, who is in the spotlight once again due to rumors of a move to Real Madrid, showed why he is one of the best forwards in world football. He tormented the defenders as he scored with his left foot, right foot and his head to record a perfect hat-trick.

Former Real Madrid man Marco Asensio also grabbed a goal and two assists, and marksman Goncalo Ramos put his penalty away. Randal Kolo Muani added two of his own with 19-year-old Italian midfielder Cher Ndour also finding the net to round off a sensational day at the office for PSG.