"The best coach in the world" - Erling Haaland heaps praises on 'special' Pep Guardiola as Manchester City win maiden UCL title

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has heaped praise on manager Pep Guardiola, calling him the best in the world. The Spaniard led the Cityzens to a historic European treble, becoming only the second English team after Manchester United to achieve the feat.

Haaland was immense for City in his first season, scoring 52 goals across competitions. He also finished as the Premier League's top scorer this season with 36 goals.

Talking to the media after City's Champions League final win over Inter, Haaland talked about working with Guardiola and his relationship with the tactician.

"It's such a big game, the pressure is unbelievable, you all know that," Haaland, said (via The National News).

"To work with Pep is really special. We have a good relationship and he's helped me a lot. I look forward to developing even more. I'm still young, I have a lot of years left. To be getting trained by him every day, the best coach in the world, it's a good place to be,” he added.

Haaland couldn't score in the final but midfielder Rodri's second-half strike that was enough to see City through against Inter.

Erling Haaland leads Manchester City to first-ever UCL title in debut season

Haaland joined Manchester City for a €60 million fee in the 2022 summer transfer window from Borussia Dortmund and was crucial to their treble run.

After the Inter win, he also talked about the feeling of leading City to their first-ever Champions League trophy.

"Unbelievable. In my wildest dreams I would never think of this as a 22-year-old me to be honest. But it shows that it's possible for a guy from a small town in Norway.

“This also gives, I think, motivation to other young people in my same kind of situation playing football in the indoor hall in my hometown," Haaland added.

The Cityzens won the Premier League comfortably in the end before defeating Manchester United in the FA Cup final. The UCL victory completed the historic treble for them.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes