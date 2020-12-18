The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020: Votes of Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski and other top players revealed

The FIFA Best Awards were announced on Thursday and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski was crowned the best individual men's player. It's for the first time in more than a decade that a forward other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has won the prestigious prize.

Robert Lewandowski has won the #FifaBest award for men's player of the year for 2020.



What a year he has had! 🤩



Story: https://t.co/HfMVSYe11g pic.twitter.com/tGdkSpRtnx — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 17, 2020

England international Lucy Bronze was voted as the Best Women's Player and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp picked up his second Best Manager award in two years. Robert Lewandowski has become the first player outside Spain to win the award.

The Best FIFA Awards: Votes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski revealed

One of the most interesting things about the FIFA Awards is finding out what players our main candidates voted for. Most of the times players end up voting for a teammate of theirs or for a player who is not likely to win at the final count.

Here is how some of the top stars and captains voted in the FIFA Best Awards:

Robert Lewandowski: 1) Thiago Alcantara, 2) Neymar Jr., 3) Kevin de Bruyne

Lionel Messi: 1) Neymar Jr., 2) Kylian Mbappe, 3) Kevin de Bruyne

Cristiano Ronaldo: 1) Robert Lewandowski, 2) Lionel Messi, 3) Kylian Mbappe

Sergio Ramos: 1) Robert Lewandowski, 2) Thiago Alcantara, 3) Neymar Jr.

Advertisement

Luka Modric: 1) Robert Lewandowski, 2) Sergio Ramos, 3) Mohamed Salah

Virgil Van Dijk: 1) Sadio Mane, 2) Mohamed Salah, 3) Thiago Alcantara

Gareth Bale: 1) Robert Lewandowski, 2) Kevin de Bruyne, 3) Sadio Mane

As is clear, while Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi chose to go with players who wouldn't have made it to the top, Cristiano Ronaldo was more generous towards his direct competitors, handing them his first and second vote.

Spanish coach Luis Enrique voted for Lionel Messi, Thiago and Sergio Ramos in that order. While Jurgen Klopp beat Hansi Flick and Marcelo Bielsa to the best manager award in men's football, Netherlands coach Sarina Wiegman won the award for the best coach in women's football.

Son Heung-Min's end-to-end solo effort against Burnley last year won the Puskas award for the best goal. Manuel Neuer won the best goalkeeper award.

Lewandowski, who won the most prestigious award, quipped,

“It’s an incredible feeling.

He added that it is special to be recognized among the greats like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric- the three players who have won the award over the last ten years.

Today I am among them. It means I’ve always done the right things in my life.”