“The best option for our tactical idea” - Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirms PSG will snub Zidane and appoint ‘other option’ as head coach

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that Zinedine Zidane will not be the club's next manager.

ESPN reported on June 10 that the reigning Ligue 1 giants were working on bringing in Zidane to replace current boss Mauricio Pochettino. However, Spanish publication AS reported two days ago that Zidane will not be taking over the managerial reins at the Parc des Princes.

Reports have been swirling around for some time now that Pochettino will be relieved of his duties this summer. Al-Khelaifi has now seemingly confirmed the Argentine tactician's exit while also adding that his club won't be pursuing Zidane.

He told Le Parisien (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“We have decided for an other option as new manager - the best option for our tactical idea.”

Italian transfer expert Romano's tweet added that OGC Nice boss Christophe Galtier will become the next PSG manager:

"The new manager will be Christophe Galtier, work in progress."

As per AS' report, Zidane is keen to take over the French men's national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman hasn't held a managerial role since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2021.

Zidane's only experience as a manager at the highest level came during his two separate stints with Los Blancos. He oversaw 263 games at the Santiago Bernabeu in total, leading the side to 174 wins and 53 defeats.

Zidane lifted 11 major trophies as Real Madrid manager, including three UEFA Champions League crowns, two La Liga titles and two FIFA Club World Cups.

PSG's rumored incoming boss Christophe Galtier is a Ligue 1 winner

Galtier's crowning moment as a manager came at the end of the 2020-21 club season when his LOSC Lille side pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title. The 55-year-old also saw his side lift the French Cup that year to cap a fantastic campaign.

He took over the reins at Nice last summer and led them to a fifth-place finish in the French top-flight. This was a solid improvement for a side who finished ninth in the standings at the end of the 2020-21 league season.

Prior to his recent exploits, Galtier managed St. Etienne for nearly eight years between December 2009 and June 2017. He oversaw 361 games across all competitions as the club's boss, leading them to 154 wins, 100 draws and 107 losses.

If he gets the PSG job, Galtier will undoubtedly be burdened with the task of bringing the elusive Champions League title to the Parc des Princes.

They're also negotiating a transfer for Renato Sanches, who Galtier coached at Lille.



