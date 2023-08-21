"The best passers in the Premier League by a country mile" – Glenn Hoddle compares Liverpool superstar to Kevin De Bruyne

Tottenham Hotspur great Glenn Hoddle has claimed that Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold is on par with Manchester City ace Kevin De Bruyne in terms of passing quality and range.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Hoddle showered praise on Alexander-Arnold for his creative passing for the Reds. He elaborated:

"For me, it's quite simple. Him and De Bruyne are the best passers in the Premier League by a country mile. When I say the best passers, I mean the ones that can hit the killer passes, that can take the whole team out with just one pass.

"He has got that ability. You make movement as a striker and Alexander-Arnold hits you."

Alexander-Arnold, 24, has cemented himself as one of the best playmakers in the Premier League over the last five campaigns. He has contributed 54 assists in 200 league appearances from right-back so far.

A set-piece specialist blessed with vision and crossing, the Englishman performed below his usual standards last term, with Liverpool finishing fifth. He registered nine assists in 37 Premier League games, either from right-back or from his transitional holding midfield position.

Alexander-Arnold, who is the holder of the most assists by a defender in a Premier League term, has failed to register an assist in two league matches in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He will next be in action in Liverpool's league trip to Newcastle United next Sunday (August 27).

De Bruyne, on the other hand, is widely deemed as the best passer in the Premier League due to his world-class outings for Manchester City over the years. The 32-year-old won the Playmaker of the Season accolade for his 18 assists in 32 league appearances last campaign.

A former Chelsea and KRC Genk player, De Bruyne has scored 64 goals and laid out 104 assists in 240 Premier League appearances for City so far. He is currently averaging a goal or an assist at an excellent interval of every 110 minutes, despite not operating in an offensive role.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sheds light on feared Trent Alexander-Arnold injury issue

During Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League home win over Bournemouth on Saturday (August 19), Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a slight knock. He was replaced by Joe Gomez in the 76th minute of the match.

After the end of the game, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told reporters:

"He told me he had a kick which was pretty painful. But as far as a twist or fall, it was a kick. That's why we changed then but I hope he will be fine."

Should Alexander-Arnold fail to regain match fitness before next Sunday, he could be benched for Gomez in Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 system. He could also potentially be replaced by Conor Bradley, who registered seven goals and six assists on loan at Bolton last season.