"The best player in history" - Argentina star posts heartfelt Lionel Messi tribute on Instagram after 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Argentina international Leandro Paredes has hailed La Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup together.

Argentina finally put an end to their 36-year-long wait to win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last weekend. They beat France on penalties at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, to be crowned champions.

Starring for La Albiceleste throughout the tournament was Messi, who has now gotten his hands on the trophy that he craved the most. His contributions were integral to the team's triumph in the Middle East.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar found the back of the net seven times in as many matches in the World Cup. He also provided three assists for his teammates and was awarded the Golden Ball at the end of the competition.

With the dust yet to settle, Paredes has now taken to social media to wax lyrical about his skipper. The Argentinean midfielder explained that it has been a privilege to play alongside him. He wrote on Instagram:

"What a privilege to know you, play with you, achieve important things together. Day by day you showed me how great you are not only as a player but also what you are as a person. Thanks for everything friend. I love you."

Paredes went on to claim that Messi has established himself as the greatest footballer of all time. He added:

"We are the world champions idol. Let it not be discussed anymore: The best player in history. Lionel Andres Messi."

Paredes saw his role with the Argentina national team limited during the FIFA World Cup. He started just two of their seven games in Qatar and remained an unused substitute in as many matches.

Paredes has played 37 matches with Messi for Argentina

Paredes has played 37 matches with Messi for Argentina across all competitions so far. The two have even combined to find the back of the net three times for the FIFA World Cup winners.

The 28-year-old also notably shared the dressing room with the forward at PSG last season. They remained teammates at club level for a year before the former joined Juventus on loan in the summer.

Paredes has shared the pitch with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on 21 occasions for Les Parisiens. He also provided an assist for his national team captain in the team's 5-0 win over Clermont Foot.

