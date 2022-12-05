"The best player I’ve seen in my life" - Ex-Barcelona teammate lauds Argentina captain Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup campaign so far 

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has showered praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker Lionel Messi for his brilliant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina so far.

Messi scored his team's only goal in the 2-1 group-stage loss against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in their opening game. He followed it up by opening the scoring and assisting Enzo Fernandez's goal in a 2-0 win against Mexico in the next game.

La Albiceleste were seemingly in for a tough match against Australia in the last 16. However, the former Barcelona forward scored a brilliant goal in the 35th minute. It was a mesmerizing bit of combination play involving Messi, who finished it off with a trademark curling finish in the far corner of the goal.

Pedri's Spain are also one of the favorites to go all the way and lift the trophy in Qatar. La Roja can only meet Argentina in the final considering the two teams were drawn into the opposing brackets in the tournament.

Speaking to SPORT (h/t BarcaBlaugranes), Pedri was asked which player he would want to swap his shirt with. The Spain international replied:

"Leo’s, so we would see each other in a hypothetical final. They have a group of very good players. It shows the good vibes they have. They have the best in the world and I think the best player I’ve seen in my life is Leo."

Pedri, who played 47 times alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner during their time at Barcelona, added:

"It is a plus in their favor. You could see with the goal that he scored against Australia and how he made the difference.”

Spain can ensure their place in the last eight of the tournament if they beat Morocco on December 6.

Lionel Messi sends message after Argentina's last 16 win vs Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's celebration after scoring Argentina's opening goal against the Socceroos showed just what the occasion meant to him.

The 35-year-old is gunning to win the World Cup for the first time in his career on his fifth and possibly last try. After the win against Australia, a relieved Messi told reporters (h/t @Argentina on Twitter):

"Very happy to have achieved one more goal, to take one more step towards the goal."

Argentina are set to take on the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The South American giants are yet to get their hands on the coveted trophy since they last won it in 1986.

