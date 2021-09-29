"The best players have to be at Real Madrid" – Toni Kroos urges Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG

Toni Kroos has asked Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid, as 'the best players in the world have to be at the Santiago Bernabeu'.

Speaking to Goal, Kroos expressed his admiration for Mbappe and desire to see him don the white jersey of Real Madrid. Los Blancos missed out on the 22-year-old forward in the summer. Kroos said:

"In the summer, I already said that I would like a player like him to come, but if he doesn't, we have a good team. Let's see what happens in the future; it is difficult for me to say because I am not the one who decides. His quality has not changed; he is a good player and what we know is that Madrid wanted to sign him, but in the end they didn't succeed."

Toni Kroos has also suggested that even without Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are doing quite well. But he would be happy to see the Frenchman at Madrid in the future. Kroos added:

"Everything continues, also without Mbappe here. I think we are doing well and for the future, my opinion has not changed: the best players have to be at Madrid, and he is sure to be one of them."

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol 🎙Toni Kroos 🇩🇪 on Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷: "His quality has not changed, he is a good player and what we know is that Madrid wanted to sign him but in the end they did not succeed. The best players have to be at Madrid and he sure is one of them." [Goal] #RMAlive 🎙Toni Kroos 🇩🇪 on Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷: "His quality has not changed, he is a good player and what we know is that Madrid wanted to sign him but in the end they did not succeed. The best players have to be at Madrid and he sure is one of them." [Goal] #RMAlive https://t.co/kG7dgnYBcn

Real Madrid could sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer

Real Madrid have still not given up hope on signing Kylian Mbappe. They could secure the services of the 22-year-old forward on a free transfer next summer.

Kylian Mbappe has entered the final year of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He will be able to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January if he doesn't agree a contract extension with PSG by then.

Despite having less than a year remaining on his PSG contract, Real Madrid tried to sign Mbappe in the recently concluded transfer window. Los Blancos made three offers for the 22-year-old forward, the last of which was a massive €220 million, which were all turned down by Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid are in dire need of strengthening their frontline. Los Blancos currently rely on an ageing Karim Benzema for goals. The Frenchman will need to be replaced sooner rather than later, with his compatriot Mbappe being seen as the ideal replacement.

Also Read

Goal News @GoalNews 🗣 "The best players have to be at Madrid and he is sure to be one of them."



Toni Kroos exclusively speaks to Goal about:



❌ Real Madrid's failed Mbappe move

🔑 Zidane's key advice

🧼 How he still cleans his own boots 🗣 "The best players have to be at Madrid and he is sure to be one of them."



Toni Kroos exclusively speaks to Goal about:



❌ Real Madrid's failed Mbappe move

🔑 Zidane's key advice

🧼 How he still cleans his own boots

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe has made a bright start to the new Ligue 1 campaign for PSG. The 22-year-old forward has scored four goals and provided three assists in eight league games sof ar.

Edited by Bhargav