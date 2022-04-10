"The best players turn up in the biggest games" - Alan Shearer says he wouldn't be surprised if Liverpool superstar got his name on the scoresheet against Manchester City 

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer has backed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah to get on the scoresheet against Manchester City.

Liverpool take on Manchester City on Sunday in a gargantuan Premier League top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad.

The outcome of this game could go on to determine the winner of the Premier League at the end of the season.

Alan Shearer has claimed that he 'wouldn’t be surprised' if Mohamed Salah 'was on the scoresheet on Sunday'.

Salah has experienced a significant dip in form in recent weeks, having only scored once from open play in his last 10 appearances for the Reds.

However, Shearer has backed Salah to score against the Cityzens just as he produced a magical solo goal in the reverse fixture that finished 2-2.

Shearer told the Weekend Preview, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“You want the biggest of players to perform at the biggest of games, and that was (2-2 reverse fixture).”

“For someone to show that brilliance and that skill. I mean that ability (to glide past players) is just incredible. The way he goes left and right."

Shearer has claimed that 'the best players turn up in the biggest and best games' and this could be the game where Salah rediscovers his form.

The former England striker added:

“Don’t be surprised if he was to do something similar and find the back of the net on Sunday because the best players turn up in the biggest and best games."

“I know he hasn’t scored any of late. But I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he was on the scoresheet on Sunday.”

Can Mohamed Salah lead Liverpool to a triumph against Manchester City?

Liverpool will be hoping for Salah to fire against Manchester City

Regardless of Salah's poor performances of late, Liverpool have enjoyed a scintillating run of form in recent weeks.

However, Manchester City are at a whole different level and the game could be decided by fine margins.

This is a game where Jurgen Klopp could look towards individuals who can produce moments of magic.

Salah has had to deal with two massive heartbreaks in the last couple of months with his country and it is hardly a surprise that his form has taken a hit.

But the Egyptian has always delivered on big occasions and Liverpool will hope for the same from their superstar attacker against Manchester City.

