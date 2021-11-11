“The best Portuguese player of all time” - Joao Cancelo lavishes praise on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has stated that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the best Portuguese player of all time.

The 27-year-old made the remark when he was asked to name his all-time Portuguese Premier League team in an interview on Manchester City's official YouTube channel.

Alongside CR7, Cancelo named former Manchester United forward Nani and Liverpool star Diogo Jota in his attacking lineup.

He said:

"I put Nani on the right side. On the left, I choose Cristiano Ronaldo. I don’t need to say why, he is the best Portuguese player ever and obviously, he should be on this team. In the center of the attack, I place Diogo Jota of Liverpool."

Cancelo also named his options between the sticks, in the backline and at the center of the pitch. He said:

"Into the goal I put Rui Patricio: he is a safe goalkeeper with a lot of personality. On the right side, I choose myself (laughs). Center back Robin Dias for his leadership. I already knew him and he was very important since he arrived at Manchester City."

"Another defender of my choice is Ricardo Carvalho: I think he was one of the best defenders in Portuguese football and I chose him to play alongside Ruben Dias. Nelson Semedo is on the left side, because he’s very good technically and physically."

"In the midfield, I will put Joao Moutinho, a central midfielder. He’s a teammate I really like in the national team. I love the football he plays, he is a very smart player and he is also a leader."

He added:

"Next to him in the midfield, I chose Bruno Fernandes. He’s a player with a good shot, very practical and mentally strong. Another midfielder of my choice is Bernardo Silva with number 10. He is an exceptional player and, for me, one of the best Portuguese players in recent times."

Cristiano Ronaldo's stats this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's all-time scorer with 115 goals to his name

Cristiano Ronaldo got his second Manchester United spell off to a good start with a couple of inspiring performances this season. He has continued to provide answers in front of goal, single-handedly carrying the team on multiple occasions this season.

So far this season, Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded nine goals and one assist in 12 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United can take advantage of his brilliance to claim silverware come the end of the term.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh