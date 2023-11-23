"The best they’ll get" - Jamie Carragher makes bold prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has shared his prediction for the Reds' upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday, November 25.

The Cityzens host the Merseysiders at the Etihad in their 13th league game of the season. City lead the table with nine wins, one draw, and two defeats. Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, are a point behind Manchester City in second with eight wins, three draws, and one defeat.

Ahead of the game, Carragher has predicted his former side to get a draw at best on Saturday. He said on Stick to Football on Sky Sports (via Sport Bible):

"It will be tough - the best Liverpool will get is a draw. Liverpool’s record there is poor. Liverpool have the best goalkeeper in the world and they’ll definitely need him. Liverpool’s defensive record has been really good this season and Virgil Van Dijk has been not too far away from his best."

He added:

"But there are still chinks in the armour with Robertson out, Trent in that midfield going back to fullback, and I’m thinking of Doku coming up against him.

"Also, Liverpool defensively in midfield still haven’t really got that top class number six, so it will be difficult. The best they’ll get is a draw.”

This fixture ended in a 4-1 win for Manchester City last season. Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish scored for City while Mohamed Salah got a consolation goal for the visitors.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's record against Liverpool

Erling Haaland has been prolific in front of goal since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across competitions last season, helping City win the treble.

The Norwegian striker has scored against every team in the Premier League except the Reds and Brentford so far. He has scored just one goal in three appearances across competitions against the Merseysiders in a Manchester City shirt. It came in a 3-2 win in the EFL Cup first-round clash last season.

It was also his only win against them in five meetings across two clubs. Haaland has previously scored against them for Red Bull Salzburg, netting once in two UEFA Champions League meetings.

The Norwegian striker has again been in terrific form this season, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 18 games across competitions. He has scored nine goals in his last six games across competitions, including a brace in four of his last five games. He will hope to end his barren run against Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League on Saturday.