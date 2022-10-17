“The best in the world, for sure” - Andy Robertson says Liverpool have ‘let down’ unbelievable player this season 

Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has lauded fellow Reds teammate Alisson Becker as the best goalkeeper in the world at the moment while admitting that the team has let him down in moments. Not only did the Scottish defender praise the Brazilian shot-stopper for his abilities between the sticks, but also for his impressive capabilities with the ball at his feet.

In a rather unexpected turn of events, Liverpool managed to maintain a clean sheet against rivals Manchester City after securing a 1-0 victory at Anfield.

The Cityzens were expected to continue their stellar form in the current campaign. However, the Reds handed their English counterparts their first loss of the season with a strong display in front of their home crowd.

Becker produced a great long-range assist from inside his own box that was effortlessly received by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger then turned away on goal after beating Joao Cancelo and slotted it past Ederson to secure all three points for Liverpool.

Following the emphatic encounter, Robertson spoke about Becker (via the Liverpool Echo):

"I think Ali's the best in the world for sure in what he does. We've all probably let him down this season in that he's faced too many shots, he's had to be making too many saves and I think he'll be a lot happier tonight.

"Ali on the ball is unbelievable and you have to trust him in those moments. [The goal] came from their corner or free-kick or whatever it is and Ali has got it in his hands and you trust him to make the right decisions."

He added:

"We had a similar goal against Manchester United a couple of seasons ago where Mo did the exact same thing. He capitalises on a mistake, someone's took a poor touch and then Mo's clear through on goal and his composure has been excellent."

Robertson lavishes praise on Liverpool goalkeeper following 1-0 win over Cityzens

The Liverpool left-back further went on to express the amount of trust he has in Becker because of his abilities on the ball. He said:

"It's something we trust Ali with, he's unbelievable with the ball at his feet and he's got great vision as well and when we see something then we have to react off it and we all pushed up and luckily the ball has ended up in the back of the net."

Robertson also spoke about the criticism plastered on Jurgen Klopp's Reds after their disappointing start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. Prior to their victory over the Cityzens, the Merseyside outfit won only two of their opening eight fixtures.

He added:

"A lot has been said about players this season and we've not put in good performances. But the lads, we're strong characters, we've got a great mentality and we've stuck together throughout it."

With the win, Liverpool are now ninth in the league table with 13 points from nine games.

