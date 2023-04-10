“The best in the world” – When USWNT superstar Alex Morgan opened up on admiration for Lionel Messi

USWNT superstar Alex Morgan hailed Lionel Messi when she visited the Camp Nou in 2017 to see the former Barcelona superstar in flesh. Barca played Deportivo La Coruna that night. While the Blaugrana won 4-0, Messi didn't get on the scoresheet.

In a video released on Barca's YouTube channel, the USWNT superstar could be seen talking to former Barcelona stars, Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen and Paulinho. She also took a snap with former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Speaking about Messi, Morgan told the club's YouTube channel:

“Leo Messi is the best in the world. Unfortunately, tonight, I didn’t get to see him score a goal in person. However, he has scored many goals in his lifetime, and being a forward, I admire him, and I love to watch him play. So, tonight was something special for me.”

Watch Alex Morgan speak about Lionel Messi:

Morgan also visited the Barca camp when the Blaugrana had their pre-season in the United States in 2015. She has been a fan of Messi since Pep Guardiola was at the helm of the club more than a decade ago.

Alex Morgan will look to match Lionel Messi's feat

Lionel Messi 'completed' football when he led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar last year. The legendary No. 10 won the Golden Ball, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

Alex Morgan, meanwhile, is set to start USWNT's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign shortly. The USWNT play Ireland in two friendlies before the start of the competition.

Apart from Morgan, the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Lindsay Horan are renowned names of the USWNT. They won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and are the defending world champions.

USWNT won the World Cup in 2019 by beating Netherlands in the final. Whether Jill Ellis' team can replicate that feat this time remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes