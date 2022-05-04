"The better team" - Arsene Wenger predicts result of Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League semifinal second leg

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has picked Manchester City to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal tie.

The Sky Blues hold a slender 4-3 advantage coming into the Santiago Bernabeu after a thrilling clash at the Etihad last week.

A draw would be enough for them to qualify for the final, their second in as many years. However, Wenger believes without Kyle Walker, City will have their task cut out.

The right-back sustained an injury during City's quarterfinal clash with Atletico Madrid, which sidelined him for three weeks, including the first leg against Los Blancos.

Although he has returned to training and has travelled to Madrid with the Manchester City squad, it's not certain he will start.

Speaking about the favourites in the clash on Wednesday at the Bernabeu, the 72-year-old told beIN Sports:

"City. They are the better team. The only thing with City, they can be vulnerable when Walker doesn’t play in that defence.

He continued:

"When they have (Joao) Cancelo and Walker, they can deal well with the passes in behind the defenders. When Walker is not there, they are a bit more vulnerable."

Manchester City are on a three-game winning run against Real Madrid, having also beaten them home and away during their last-16 clash two years ago.

Their irrepressible form makes them heavy favourites, although Carlo Ancelotti's side, recently crowned Spanish champions, have demostrated their ability to fight back.

GOAL India @Goal_India You can always count on Real Madrid to make a Second Leg comeback in #UCL You can always count on Real Madrid to make a Second Leg comeback in #UCL 💪 https://t.co/U9OabBPaSF

Real Madrid fought back from 2-0 down with 29 minutes to go to beat PSG 3-2 on aggregate. They then ousted holders Chelsea 5-4 in the quarterfinals despite falling behind 4-3 on aggregate with ten minutes remaining.

Arsene Wenger assesses Real Madrid ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsene Wenger heaped praise on Real Madrid for their 'skilful' midfield and their two strikers, but expressed doubts over their defence.

He added:

"I would say they have a normal defence if not an average defence with an exceptional goalkeeper. They have a very skilful midfield with very intelligent decisions makers but who are a bit over the hill physically. And that is why when they get out of pressure, they can still make an intelligent pass."

He continued:

"They have two strikers, one who does everything you want, every touch he makes is a dream for a guy who loves football and Vinicius who can individually create something."

Real Madrid haven't reached the Champions League final since winning their 13th title in 2018. They lost to eventual champions Chelsea in the semifinals last year.

