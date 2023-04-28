"The big clubs, they're keeping an eye" – Ex-Portugal international confirms Liverpool want defender who has £77 million release clause 

Former Portugal and Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico has confirmed that Liverpool are keen to sign Benfica wonderkid Antonio Silva in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Silva, 19, has emerged as one of the most promising centre-backs in Europe in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Since making his professional debut in August last year, he has cemented a first-team spot in Roger Schmidt's side.

A right-footed defender blessed with marking and passing, the three-cap Portugal international has grown by leaps and bounds beside Nicolas Otamendi of late. He has scored five goals in 40 matches for Benfica so far.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Clarence Seedorf

◎ Tomáš Rosický

◎ Cesc Fàbregas

◎ Matthijs de Ligt

◉ António Silva



Now there's a Benfica academy graduate on the list. 🦅 Only five outfield players have started 10+ games in a single #UCL campaign as a teenager:◎ Clarence Seedorf◎ Tomáš Rosický◎ Cesc Fàbregas◎ Matthijs de Ligt◉ António SilvaNow there's a Benfica academy graduate on the list. 🦅 Only five outfield players have started 10+ games in a single #UCL campaign as a teenager: ◎ Clarence Seedorf◎ Tomáš Rosický◎ Cesc Fàbregas◎ Matthijs de Ligt◉ António SilvaNow there's a Benfica academy graduate on the list. 🦅 https://t.co/Aw7XcYhsKY

Speaking on SIC Noticias' show Jogo Aberto, Carrico lavished praise on Silva. He said:

"There are few words to praise Antonio Silva more. He's a young man who doesn't look like a young man. He plays with the maturity of a senior and a centre-back with several years of experience. He has a very strong personality. He demonstrates this on the pitch. He's a leader. Together with Otamendi, he has made a very strong duo."

Naming Liverpool as a potential suitor for Silva, Carrico continued:

"He shows that he's prepared for other flights. It's normal for a young central defender to have to acquire more experience, but he has shown that he is prepared. He skipped stages, because in his first season he already made it to the national team. The big clubs, they're keeping an eye on him certainly. Liverpool are no exception."

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have scouted Silva at Benfica in the recent past with the intention of signing him this summer. They are set to face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United in the future.

Silva, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027 at the Estadio da Luz, has a £77 million release clause. He could be a solid rotational option for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the heart of defense for the Reds.

Liverpool cool interest in top target due to hefty price tag: Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have opted to cool their transfer interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. They deem his asking price of £80 million to be too expensive.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid are keen to snap up Gvardiol this summer. However, Spurs seem to share the Reds' opinion on the Croatian's exorbitant price tag.

To properly revamp their backline, Liverpool have identified Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka and Chelsea ace Levi Colwill as alternative targets. Ndicka is set to be available on a free transfer this summer. Colwill, on the other hand, has turned a lot of heads due to his fine performances for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Poll : 0 votes