"The big difference" - Former player claims PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will be key for the Parisians against Marseille

Former France international Bixente Lizarazu recently claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe will be a big factor in Le Classique against Olympique de Marseille. The Parisians are set to take on Marseille later tonight (February 26) in a Ligue 1 away clash.

Christophe Galtier's team suffered a loss to Marseille a few weeks ago. They were eliminated from the Coup de France with their 2-1 defeat. Mbappe, however, was absent from that match.

The superstar forward has since recovered from a thigh injury and even bagged a brace as the Parisians earned a 4-3 win against LOSC Lille in their latest Ligue 1 clash. Speaking about Mbappe's presence in Le Classique, Lizarazu told Telefoot:

"The big difference will be the return of Kylian Mbappé who will bring depth. When he's on the pitch, you don't play the same when you're a defender."

"La grande différence, ça va être le retour de Kylian Mbappé qui va apporter de la profondeur. Quand il est sur le terrain, on ne joue pas pareil quand on est défenseur."

Kylian Mbappe has been in magnificent form for the Parisians this season, scoring 27 goals and providing six assists in 28 matches this campaign. Galtier's team will depend heavily on the superstar attacker if they are to get a positive result out of Le Classique.

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 57 points from 24 games and are holding a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

Erling Haaland recently spoke about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City's Erling Haaland and PSG's Kylian Mbappe are considered the two biggest superstars of the coming years. Haaland has been in magnificent form for the Cityzens since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian has scored 33 goals and has provided four assists in 33 matches this campaign. Speaking about Kylian Mbappe, Haaland recently told Canal+:

"There are so many good players and Kylian is one of them. He is so strong! The French are so lucky that he plays for France. I would like him to play for Norway obviously, but it's not the case. But yes, he's an incredible player."

Haaland added:

"He's so fast, so strong and he's been doing it for so many years. What is he? Two years older than me? It's crazy! Sometimes you have to tell yourself that he still has ten years of playing at the top level. He is phenomenal."

Haaland on Mbappé :

Both players have helped their respective teams fight for the title in domestic football this season.

