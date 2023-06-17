“The blacks have already won” – Paul Pogba delivers interesting ‘victory’ verdict on racism

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba recently made an interesting claim about racism. He said that the black-skinned people have already won in life.

Pogba's analogy is that despite being slaves for countless years, black people have struggled their way into getting a better life for themselves. The former Manchester United superstar said:

“The blacks have already won. We were slaves for how many years? Today, we play football. We take the buses. We have cars. We are recognized all over the world. For me, this is a victory.”

Paul Pogba himself is dark-skinned. However, his skin complexion didn't stop the player from shining on the brightest stage. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was among the best players in the world at one point in time. However, he has struggled with injuries in recent times.

Paul Pogba recently said he didn't get the love of the fans at Manchester United like he did at Juventus

During his club career, Paul Pogba has represented Manchester United and Juventus. He started his career as a highly touted talent in United's academy before joining Juventus.

He rejoined the Red Devils back in 2016. He once again returned to Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. The Frenchman has revealed that he lacked fans' love at United while it was in abundance at Juve. Pogba said (via talkSPORT):

"When I left Manchester, I was young. And when you're young, you want to prove something. I came to Juve, to a fairly young Italian club, it was a big test for me. But I immediately saw the love of the supporters."

Speaking about his return to Juve, he said:

"We have already won, not the Premier League, but titles that Manchester have not won for a long time. And I came back to Juve, why? Because it's really the club that helped me push myself. And really the love from the fans, the love from the club that I get, I didn't get that in Manchester. I was quite surprised when I came back to England, already with the transfer I was given a label. It was quite sad."

Paul Pogba, though, had an injury-plagued season last term and only made 10 appearances across competitions. The player went through persistent injury woes and was far from his best on the pitch.

