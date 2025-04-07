“The body and brain connection isn’t there” - Dimitar Berbatov spots problem with Manchester United star after draw vs Man City

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has outlined a problem with Rasmus Hojlund following the 0-0 draw against Manchester City on Sunday, April 6, in the Premier League. The Red Devils were undone by some poor finishing, with the Danish striker failing to impress once again.

Ruben Amorim's team are currently 13th in the Premier League table, and have managed to score only 37 goals in 31 games in the league. Hojlund has scored just thrice in 26 games in the league this season, and his form has hurt Manchester United.

Speaking after Sunday's game, as cited by The Express, Berbatov suggested that the 22-year-old lacks a body-brain connection in the final third.

"He's wasting energy on places he shouldn't be. He is trying to help the team and prove himself by running everywhere, but he should focus on scoring instead," said Berbatov.

He continued:

"Because then when the ball comes, the body and brain connection isn't there in dangerous areas. The service he's getting isn't good enough either."

Manchester United signed Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 in a reported £72m deal. The Danish striker has registered 24 goals in 84 games for the club so far.

Will Manchester United miss out on a Swedish striker this summer?

Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are all set to miss out on Viktor Gyokeres, according to the Manchester Evening News. The Red Devils are expected to rope in a established No. 9 this summer to address their goalscoring difficulties.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled so far, while Joshua Zirkzee hasn't fared any better. Gyokeres rose to prominence under Ruben Amorim at Sporting, and the Portuguese manager is apparently eyeing a reuion at Old Trafford this summer.

The 26-year-old has been on fire this season, registering 43 goals from as many games across competitions. The player is expected to take the next step in his career this summer and is already being courted by multiple suitors.

Manchester United are also in the race and are hoping to take advantage of the Amorim connection to win the race. However, Correio da Manha have now reported that Gyokeres has already given his yes to Arsenal.

The Gunners are also looking for a new No. 9 this summer and have apparently zeroed in on the Swede for the job. New sporting director Andrea Berta has already been in touch with Gyokeres and has apparently managed to convince him to make the move.

