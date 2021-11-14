“The boy can play” – Kevin Campbell tells Arsenal to sign Manchester United player with “super ability” 

Arsenal should go for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to Kevin Campbell, who spoke on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel. The Dutchman has been having a difficult time at Manchester United. United paid £35 million for him (BBC), but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't interested in using him. Since the start of last season, he has only played a little over 1600 minutes, which is baffling given the talent that he possesses.

Some Manchester United fans are baffled as to why he isn't in the lineup. He possesses the ability to make a significant difference, but Solskjaer clearly disagrees. The midfielder is now in a really difficult situation. Campbell would adore him at Arsenal, and the January transfer market might open the door for a move away from Manchester United.

AFC_TransferNews @ABTNews_AFC #Transfer 🚨NEW INFO: #Arsenal could make a cheeky loan bid for out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Van De Beek in January. However, that could depend on the fate of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer who's been given a few games to save his job. #AFC Talks #Transfer 🚨NEW INFO: #Arsenal could make a cheeky loan bid for out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Van De Beek in January. However, that could depend on the fate of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer who's been given a few games to save his job. #AFC #TransferTalks #Transfer https://t.co/f33vdhHEu8

Asked about which midfielder Arsenal should look to sign in January, Campbell said:

“There’s been a rumor about van de Beek at Manchester United. It’s (not playing under Solskjaer) not his fault, how is it his fault? He was at Ajax; he was unbelievable at Ajax. Gets signed by Manchester United and they won’t play him. I don’t know, I’m just saying it’s a rumor. I only want what’s best for Arsenal and I believe that van de Beek can play if given the opportunity. The boy can play.”

Kevin Campbell thinks Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could be of great use to Arsenal

Donny van de Beek in action for Manchester United

“He wants out. You never know, maybe they (Manchester United) might (loan him to Arsenal). At the end of the day, what’s the point of having an unhappy player and obviously, Ole doesn’t fancy him. I think this young man has got super ability, has got a great attitude, but he needs to play. He can play anywhere around that midfield, he can play holding, eight and attacking. So again, we’ve got someone who’s versatile.”

As it is, Arsenal are low on choices in the middle of the park. Granit Xhaka is hurt, and no one knows when he'll be ready to play again and how his performance will be after a three-month layoff.

Thomas Partey has also experienced fitness issues, which is concerning. Albert Sambi Lokonga has been outstanding and has a bright future ahead of him and Donny van de Beek might be perfect alongside him. Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, have both been linked with exits from the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



📲 More: Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd - but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC 📲 More: youtu.be/2XQ2bnqvy2A Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd - but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC📲 More: youtu.be/2XQ2bnqvy2A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Arsenal's roster would benefit greatly from the addition of a new midfielder, and van de Beek would be ideal. He's still only 24, but he's shown promise when given the chance, and with the proper manager, the Dutchman might blossom into a true superstar. Van de Beek will be a terrific acquisition for Arsenal if they genuinely need a flexible midfielder, but Manchester United seem reluctant to transfer him to a direct rival.

Edited by Diptanil Roy