“The boy is a joke” - Anton Ferdinand claims Chelsea star reminds him of Riyad Mahrez

Former Premier League player Anton Ferdinand has heaped praise on Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer after his impressive start to the season. He highlighted the Englishman's bold character for taking up penalty duties just weeks after joining the Blues.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's Vibe With Five, Anton stated that Palmer reminds him of Riyad Mahrez and is surprised that Manchester City sold him. He added that the forward was a brilliant striker of the ball and said (via TBR Football):

"What a player he is. I'm so surprised that City got rid of him. I've done a segment on him on one of the shows previously – the boy is a joke. He's got that Riyad Mahrez feel on the right-hand side… like drop the shoulder. And by the way, he can strike a ball properly. The fact that he's in a Chelsea team and he's going 'oh the penalties on mine' tells you about his character for one. But what a signing that could be for Chelsea."

Palmer has scored three goals in nine Premier League matches this season, while assisting twice. He has two more assists this season for Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino heaps praise on Chelsea star

Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on Cole Palmer for his impressive start at Chelsea. He added that the former Manchester City star had jelled in well.

He said (via BBC):

"He's showing a great performance, character and personality. You know, it's always about the team and when you don't win. For sure he is disappointed and we are all disappointed."

Pochettino added:

"We are happy in the way he arrived. He arrived in the last moment of the transfer window, he's playing like he's here for 10 years and showing his character and personality. You create expectations when you sign a player but of course, I cannot say I did expect that. If I say I expect I am lying. You always feel the player when you have the player. From day one when he starts to train you start to see the talent but the team needs time to be much better."

The Blues have not been at their best this season but are slowly picking up form. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the London derby earlier this week.