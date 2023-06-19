“The businessman that changed MLS”, “Can’t wait” – Fans react as Inter Miami co-owner teases new signings after Lionel Messi deal

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has teased that the club could make new signings after securing a deal for Lionel Messi. Fans on Twitter reacted after Mas made the announcement on social media.

The MLS club have already announced Messi's arrival as a free agent when his Paris Saint-Germain deal expires on June 30. However, going by Mas' recent posts, more arrivals could be on their way.

Mas posted a photo of three Inter Miami jerseys hanging, so fans are excited about the team potentially bringing in other superstar names. Inter Miami are languishing in the bottom of the MLS.

Hence, the team are in need of reinforcement to turn their season around. Whether Mas brings in some more famous players in after Messi remains to be seen, though.

One fan reacted to the post by tweeting:

"The business man that changed MLS…. “Freedom to Dream” Jorge Mas….thank you."

Another commented:

"Yes sir! Can’t wait for this!"

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Mas' latest post:

What did Lionel Messi say about Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba potentially joining him at Inter Miami?

Fans anticipated that Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba could be among the promised new signings for Inter Miami. The two legendary figures have played their last game for Barcelona and will leave the club as free agents at the end of the month.

After Lionel Messi announced his decision to join Inter Miami, he was asked whether he has an agreement with Busquets and Alba about them joining him at the MLS club. The Argentine responded in the negative (via SPORT):

"It is another of the things they said, that I was going with Busi and Jordi to Arabia, that we had everything arranged. Everyone looks for their future. I obviously was aware of them, what they were going to do, but, but never at any moment did we agree to go anywhere together."

He added:

"I made my decision for myself, and I don't know what they are going to do. Mine was a bit thinking about everything that we talked about during this entire interview. And no, I have nothing set up with anyone."

Lionel Messi was teammates with Busquets and Alba at Barcelona. They won multiple major trophies together. Hence, it's understandable why fans could be excited about the trio possibly reuniting at Inter Miami.

