“The most calm and assured player on the pitch” - Rio Ferdinand lauds Manchester United star’s performance in Burnley win 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was impressed with defender Jonny Evans' performance against Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday, September 23.

The Red Devils broke their three-game losing run, beating the newly-promoted Burnley 1-0 on Saturday. The Clarets dominated possession (62%) but failed to create good opportunities.

Manchester United, meanwhile, created a number of decent opportunities but didn't make the most of it. Jonny Evans, who started the game alongside Victor Lindelof in defense, thought he had scored in the 25th minute. However, the goal was ruled out as Rasmus Hojlund was deemed to have impeded the goalkeeper while being offside.

Right at the 45th-minute mark though, Evans produced an excellent assist for Bruno Fernandes, who scored via an audacious volley. It was enough for the Red Devils to receive an important three points.

Evans, 35, made eight clearances, three recoveries, and one interception and also won all five of his duels. Ferdinand was impressed with the veteran defender's performance and on TNT Sports at halftime commented:

“Exquisite pass, he’s led the backline very well today, there was a lot of pressure coming into this game today but he’s responded perfectly well, he’s probably been the most calm and assured player on the pitch.”

Evans had made 198 appearances for Manchester United during his first stint between 2006 and 2015. Signing a one-year contract this summer, the Englishman has made two appearances this season.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United answering the negativity around the club

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the 2023-24 season with four losses in seven games across competitions.

Manchester United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game before losing at Tottenham Hotspur. They then defeated Nottingham Forest before three straight losses against Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Bayern Munich.

There was criticism from fans and pundits around the club, its players, and manager Erik ten Hag. However, a win against Burnley would help clamp some of them down.

After the game, Ten Hag was asked about the same and he replied (via manutd.com):

"It's about winning. And I just thought in the last week there was a lot against us. But you have to turn that and it's only up to us. And we knew that and we said that to the team. The team acknowledged it and we have seen the answer on the pitch."

Manchester United will next host Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup third round on September 26 before welcoming them again in the Premier League on September 30.