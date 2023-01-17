"The captain always has the last word" - Scaloni highlights Argentina captain Lionel Messi's leadership abilities and says he does not interfere

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has expressed his honest opinion on Lionel Messi's leadership abilities, asserting that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has the final word in the dressing room.

Messi, 35, completed his trophy collection after guiding La Albiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup win in December last year. He scored seven goals and laid out three assists in seven matches in Qatar, becoming the first footballer to bag the Golden Ball award twice in the process.

A left-footed technician renowned for his dribbling and shooting, the former Barcelona man has been Argentina's captain since 2011. So far, he has led his nation to two FIFA World Cup finals and three Copa America summit clashes, successfully lifting both trophies once in the process.

Speaking to El Partidazo de Cope, Scaloni shed light on Messi's role as a captain in their national team setup. Lauding him, he elaborated:

"The captain always has the last word. I speak and then they meet each other. The captain speaks as always, to the eleven who are set to go out on the field. I am never a part of that because it is their moment and it is unique. It is a top moment for a player."

Since returning from his mid-season break in his homeland, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has started two Ligue 1 matches for PSG. While he netted once in his team's 2-0 win over Angers last week, he failed to assert his dominance in a 1-0 defeat against Rennes last Sunday.

Messi is next scheduled to be in action for the Parisians against Stade Reims in a Ligue 1 home encounter on Sunday (January 29).

Carlos El Indio Solari blasts Lionel Messi's critics after world triumph with Argentina

Speaking to El Cohete a la Luna, famed musician Carlos El Indio Solari hit out at Lionel Messi's critics. Lauding his role as Argentina's captain during their recent 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, he elaborated:

"The 'cold chest' ate the cup. I saw him play with an invincible soul, in front of whoever he was. He had to be the captain, not only in football terms, and he bankrolled it. And even so, it was dramatic."

Slamming the Argentina forward's detractors, El Indio Solari continued:

"On the channels that are on the air 24 hours a day, they end up saying nonsense that people buy, as if they were the gospel. And the day the woman gored them, they get up and grab him. It was a group of journalists, yes, using their tricks and breaking their balls."

