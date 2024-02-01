"The cars, watches, all that is great, but don't forget what comes first" - Manchester United legend calls out Marcus Rashford after 12-hour bender

Footballer-turned-pundit Roy Keane has commented on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's unprofessional behavior off the pitch. The Red Devils legend has urged Rashford to focus on football after the 26-year-old winger was spotted partying in a Belfast nightclub.

Rashford reportedly missed a training session last week and was subsequently left out of Manchester United's squad in their FA Cup clash against minnows Newport County. While initial reactions from coach Erik Ten Hag suggested a possible fitness issue, pictures featuring Rashford in a Belfast nightclub clearly point toward a disciplinary affair.

Talking to the Stick to Football podcast, Manchester United and Ireland legend Roy Keane has called out the England international for his wavering ways, stating

"We talk about him, he's a young lad, lots of pressure and he's local, but it doesn't look like he's enjoying his football anymore. Football looks like it's a chore to him, and it shouldn't be. There's pressure on everybody there but he's a big player for Manchester United."

"The cars, the watches, all that is great, but don't forget what comes first – your football. Good luck with all that other stuff, but if that is becoming more important than your football, then you're in trouble."

Ten Hag has since stressed that the case is now closed. Barring any last-minute changes, Marcus Rashford is in contention to feature in Manchester United's upcoming clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1).

Marcus Rashford issued private apology to Ten Hag for partying after Manchester United's loss to City

Rashford was previously disciplined for an incident last November when the 26-year-old forward was seen celebrating his birthday just hours after his side's 3-0 to Manchester City.

While the Manchester United academy product was able to attend the training session post his party, Erik Ten Hag seemed pretty displeased with his star forward's attitude.

Commenting on the incident, Ten Hag stated back in November (via BBC),

"I am aware of it and I spoke with him about it. It is unacceptable. I told him. He apologized and that is it."

The 53-year-old manager refused to provide further details on the situation, deeming it an internal matter when asked about the possible infliction of a fine.

Interestingly, Rashford has a track record of disciplinary issues, having been rebuked for his antics ahead of a game on New Year's Eve in 2022 by Ten Hag.

The Englishman reportedly turned in late for a team meeting after spending some time celebrating the festive season. He was subsequently demoted to the bench by his manager in Manchester United's clash against Wolves.

Nevertheless, Rashford was able to prove his worth by scoring the winner off the bench in the same match.