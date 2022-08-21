"The Casemiro thing is a shame" - Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric comments on the Brazilian's move to Manchester United 

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has opened up on fellow Los Blancos midfielder Casemiro joining Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have agreed on a deal which will see the Brazil international join the Red Devils in the coming days. United are set to pay a fee of around £60 million with another £10 million being paid as add-ons.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder underwent the first part of his medical yesterday and is days away from his official unveiling as a United player.

Casemiro had formed a great partnership in midfield with Modric and Toni Kroos while playing for Los Blancos. Modric is thus understandably disappointed to see the Brazilian midfielder leave the club this summer.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner believes he was an intergal part of the team and will be missed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Movistar+ (via Mundo Deportivo) following their 4-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday, August 20, Modric was quoted as saying the following:

"The Casemiro thing is a shame, we have made history with him, he has been a fundamental piece for us and we will miss him as a footballer and as a person, but he is part of football and each one of us will give even more in things that he did."

It is worth mentioning that Modric himself got on the scoresheet during their win against Celta Vigo. Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde were the other goalscorers for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Casemiro first arrived at Real Madrid back in the summer of 2013 from Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC. Since then, he has gone on to make 336 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions, contributing 31 goals and 29 assists.

The Brazil international has had a successful stint in Spain, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues, amongst other trophies.

Casemiro set to sign a long-term contract at United following his move from Real Madrid

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Casemiro will be penning a four-year contract as he moves to Old Trafford from Santiago Bernabeu. This will see the midfielder stay at the club until the summer of 2026 with the option of a 12-month extension.

According to the aforementioned source, Casemiro is set to pocket a salary worth around £350,000 per-week. The salary will be close to what goalkeeper David De Gea currently earns at United.

Casemiro will have a few familiar faces when he joins United. The Brazilian midfielder will partner his former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane at Old Trafford.

