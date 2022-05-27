"The challenges are there" - PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino comments on his future at the club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he wants to continue at the club, claiming that he is motivated by the challenges present.

PSG signed the former Tottenham Hotspur manager in January 2021, but the Argentine was unable to beat Lille in the Ligue 1 race last season. In the 2021-22 season, he managed to guide Paris Saint-Germain to Ligue 1 success but fell flat in the Champions League round-of-16 stage.

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain are close to dismissing Mauricio Pochettino following an underwhelming campaign. The Argentine manager, however, has not dropped any such hints. When asked to comment on his future, Pochettino told El Partidazo de la Cadena COPE (via Marca):

“Before I said 100% here. Today I tell you 100% here. I have another year on my contract. The challenges are there and any coach motivates him. Of course I want to continue. 100%. PSG is a club that has ambition. The big disappointment is the Champions League because of the desire of the people.”

In February, Paris were eliminated by Nice from the French Cup. A month later, Real Madrid knocked them out (3-2 aggregate) of the Champions League in the round-of-16 stage. The Parisians had a two-goal cushion heading into the final half-hour of the tie, but a Karim Benzema hat-trick spelled doom for their campaign.

Backing of Kylian Mbappe could keep Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

On Saturday (May 21), Kylian Mbappe publicly announced his decision to continue at Paris Saint-Germain, snubbing Champions League finalists Real Madrid. The French superstar has agreed to remain at the club for three more years.

According to the Daily Mail, the renewal has not only given him a bigger financial package, but also “more control in terms of the ongoings” at the club. This could mean that Mbappe will have a big say in the appointment of future coaches.

As per L’Equipe (via the Daily Mail), Mbappe maintains a good relationship with Pochettino and has expressed his approval for him “both in public and in private.” His backing could bode well for Pochettino and might just allow him to see out his contract, which runs until June 2023 (via Transfermarkt).

