"Will miss the game" - Thomas Tuchel confirms 2 Chelsea stars will miss the game against Brentford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed that two of his players will be unavailable for the Premier League match against Brentford this weekend.

Chelsea have a UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid coming up and the German manager will be intent on going into it with a victory. The Blues have all but ensured a Champions League place domestically but will want to safeguard their 3rd position.

Arsenal in particular have made up ground in the last few weeks and are only 5 points away with 10 games still to go. Considering the international break, almost the entire squad is available to be selected by Thomas Tuchel with only two players missing through injury.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has a lingering Achilles problem while Ben Chilwell has a lower back injury. Both players were confirmed by Tuchel to be missing for the upcoming match:

“Team news, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will miss the game tomorrow. Callum still feels his Achilles a little bit and has some lower back problems. Everybody else was in training”

European Champions Chelsea can still win three trophies this season

The last few weeks have been fraught with controversy for the Blues. Roman Abramovich is eventually expected to sell the club, although even that has proven difficult due to UK government sanctions. Nevertheless, Chelsea have already won the Club World Cup and are the defending UEFA Champions League champions.

The tame loss that PSG suffered means that a bunch of teams will suddenly be more optimistic about winning the trophy. The Blues face a challenging opponent in Real Madrid, who are always capable of coming up with the goods in the biggest club competition.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A busy month starts on Saturday for us! A busy month starts on Saturday for us! 👌 https://t.co/6nWSNkotn9

Chelsea could consider themselves lucky to be up against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semifinals. If they win, they will take on the winners of the other semi-final, between Liverpool and Manchester City, for the trophy. Considering the next few months are bound to be uncertain for the club, the Blues will be hoping to finish the season on a high and do have the quality to win both the competitions.

