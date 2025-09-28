"The Chelsea we built and lasted for many years was a winning club" - Mourinho claims it was 'hard' to see ex-club struggle under Todd Boehly

Benfica manager José Mourinho has admitted that it was hard to see his former club, Chelsea, struggle under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly. He added that they looked lost without direction after having a lot of success under previous managers like Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, and Antonio Conte.

Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho said that he helped build a winning club, but they have lost that mentality in recent years. He added that they spent big, but have not brought in the right players, and said (via Daily Mail):

"Chelśea. Abramovich’s Chelsea, my Chelsea, the Chelsea we built and lasted for many years was a winning club. It was winning everything with me and then with (Carlo) Ancelotti, with (Antonio) Conte and with (Thomas) Tuchel. Chelśea was a winning machine. Every season, Chelśea was winning."

Ad

Trending

"Then there was a big change with crazy investment and a period of a few years where it looked like they lost direction - with too many players, too many millions, accumulation of players and a team without a clear philosophy. For a couple of years, it was hard. For one that loves the club, it was hard."

Ad

Jose Mourinho managed the Blues twice, winning the Premier League thrice, the League Cup as many times, and the FA Cup twice.

Jose Mourinho praises Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca

Jose Mourinho spoke highly of Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, claiming that the Italian is slowly turning things around. He believes that winning the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup has shown that the manager is doing well, and said:

Ad

"Maresca arrived and step by step, the puzzle was made. Even the Conference League is a fantastic competition for a team like that to win. It gives you that first cup and the philosophy and the culture of the club for winning."

"If you cannot win the Premier League you win something, so they won the Conference League. said Mourinho. ‘Then they go to the States and come back with the big badge on the chest so now they have a good, good team."

Jose Mourinho joined Benfica earlier this month following the sacking of Bruno Lage, after he was sacked by Fenerbahce earlier this season. His first UEFA Champions League game in charge of his new side is against the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, September 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More