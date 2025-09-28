"The Chelsea we built and lasted for many years was a winning club" - Mourinho claims it was 'hard' to see ex-club struggle under Todd Boehly

Benfica manager José Mourinho has admitted that it was hard to see his former club, Chelsea, struggle under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly. He added that they looked lost without direction after having a lot of success under previous managers like Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, and Antonio Conte.
Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho said that he helped build a winning club, but they have lost that mentality in recent years. He added that they spent big, but have not brought in the right players, and said (via Daily Mail):
"Chelśea. Abramovich’s Chelsea, my Chelsea, the Chelsea we built and lasted for many years was a winning club. It was winning everything with me and then with (Carlo) Ancelotti, with (Antonio) Conte and with (Thomas) Tuchel. Chelśea was a winning machine. Every season, Chelśea was winning."
"Then there was a big change with crazy investment and a period of a few years where it looked like they lost direction - with too many players, too many millions, accumulation of players and a team without a clear philosophy. For a couple of years, it was hard. For one that loves the club, it was hard."
Jose Mourinho managed the Blues twice, winning the Premier League thrice, the League Cup as many times, and the FA Cup twice.
Jose Mourinho praises Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
Jose Mourinho spoke highly of Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, claiming that the Italian is slowly turning things around. He believes that winning the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup has shown that the manager is doing well, and said:
"Maresca arrived and step by step, the puzzle was made. Even the Conference League is a fantastic competition for a team like that to win. It gives you that first cup and the philosophy and the culture of the club for winning."
"If you cannot win the Premier League you win something, so they won the Conference League. said Mourinho. ‘Then they go to the States and come back with the big badge on the chest so now they have a good, good team."
Jose Mourinho joined Benfica earlier this month following the sacking of Bruno Lage, after he was sacked by Fenerbahce earlier this season. His first UEFA Champions League game in charge of his new side is against the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, September 30.