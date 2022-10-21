“The closest thing to Messi”, “Just a level above everyone on the pitch” – Arsenal fans make bold claim about star player after his performance in win over PSV

Arsenal fans were quick to compare Bukayo Saka to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi after the Gunners beat PSV Eindhoven 1-0 on Thursday (October 20).

The Gunners had the chance to confirm qualification to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League with a win against the Dutch side. They ended the game with all three points, albeit by the smallest margin.

The only goal of the game came in the 70th minute when Takehiro Tomiyasu's chipped ball into the box was met by Granit Xhaka's right boot. The Switzerland international scored with a sublime first-time finish to put his team ahead on the night.

However, Arsenal fans acknowledged that Saka was the standout performer, despite not scoring or assisting in the game. According to SofaScore, the England international had three shots on target, made five key passes, and completed all five of his attempted dribbles.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans following their team's massively important win at the Emirates.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 No goals or assists, but Bukayo Saka was unbelievable tonight. Comfortably the best player on the pitch. No goals or assists, but Bukayo Saka was unbelievable tonight. Comfortably the best player on the pitch.

gunnerzvideoz @gunnerzvideoz The closest thing to Messi is Bukayo Saka. Go and argue with your ancestors The closest thing to Messi is Bukayo Saka. Go and argue with your ancestors

WelBeast @WelBeast Bukayo Saka. What a talent. What a player. Bukayo Saka. What a talent. What a player.

Gomba @Gomba_10 Bukayo Saka is almost impossible to stop when running with the ball. Starboy Bukayo Saka is almost impossible to stop when running with the ball. Starboy 🌟

Florian Blue🌻 @HKuriah The devil works hard. Bukayo Saka works twice as hard. The devil works hard. Bukayo Saka works twice as hard.

Pádraig @afcpadraig Bukayo Saka is just a level above everyone on the pitch, it’s scary. Bukayo Saka is just a level above everyone on the pitch, it’s scary.

вkσmík @bkomun If you do not enjoy watching Bukayo Saka, you are an enemy of football!



This boy if pure talent!



Arsenal is blessed!



Your League Leaders play Southampton next on Sunday!



Andrew @AfcAndrew16 Bukayo Saka is the closest player to Messi stylistically lemme not lie. Bukayo Saka is the closest player to Messi stylistically lemme not lie.

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG That Saka run thought I was watching Messi That Saka run thought I was watching Messi

The tongue-in-cheek comparisons to Messi by Arsenal fans do not seem so ridiculous anymore. The versatile Englishman is certainly having a huge impact on this Gunners side and is arguably their best attacker right now.

While he may be as good or successful as Messi - perhaps nobody will - he could be the next big thing in European football.

The Premier League giants, meanwhile, remained first in their Europa League group table, extending their lead at the top to five points. They have won all four of their games this campaign in Group A and are ahead of second-placed PSV by five points.

Arsenal have a loanee outscoring Lionel Messi in Ligue 1

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun is currently outscoring PSG's Lionel Messi in Ligue 1. He was sent out on a season-long loan to Stade de Reims this summer, where he has scored six times in 11 league outings.

The Argentina icon, meanwhile, has five goals to his name from 10 league games. Balogun has averaged a goal every 130 minutes in the league this campaign, which is better than Messi (175).

It's not exactly a fair comparison given Messi's role with the Paris-based giants, where he plays more as a playmaker, but it certainly shows Balogun's potential.

Still just 21, Arteta will be hoping that Balogun comes of age in France and could be the competition he needs for Gabriel Jesus up front. Apart from Eddie Nketiah, the north London outfit don't have any real competition for the Brazilian in attack.

This means there aren't a lot of hurdles ahead of the New York-born Englishman when he returns to the Emirates to try and be a part of the first-team set-up.

