“The club is ahead of any player” – Manager reveals Chelsea target is free to leave in January

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has revealed that French international Lucas Digne wants to leave the club as Chelsea show interest in signing the defender.

Chelsea are reported to be the frontrunners to sign Digne in the January transfer window. This comes after a knee injury ruled out Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season. Apart from Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United are pursuing the 28-year-old French defender.

Digne has not been fielded by Benitez since the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on December 1. There was a reported disagreement from the player over the manager's tactics. The 28-year-old defender has also been worried about his role at the club and has expressed his displeasure openly several times.

Speaking about the French international's desire to leave the club, Benitez clarified that "the club is ahead of any player." He stressed that the manager does what is good for the team.

Benitez spoke at length about the differences between himself and the player. He asked what could be done for the player who doesn't want to stay.

Benitez said:

''I want to ask a question to every fan or former player. What would you say to a player who doesn't want to be there? It is simple. I had a couple of conversations with him, he told me what he thought. What do you expect to do when a player goes (says) to the manager he doesn't want to be here?"

Benitez also accused Digne of being selfish and putting himself and his stats ahead of the team and its performance. He added:

''Maybe the stats and the priorities have changed. And then people think about themselves ahead of the team."

The Spanish coach said his responsibility was to ensure the club was growing and improving its standards. He added:

"I want to be sure that Everton Football Club is growing and improving, and we create a winning mentality for the future. So we'll take some time. Yes, but in the meantime, you need players that really want to be here."

Thomas Tuchel gives update over Chelsea's injury woes, Chilwell and James out for long

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has given an update on the squad's fitness. He revealed that all the players are fit and back on the training pitch except Recce James and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea will be up against Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the third round of FA Cup. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Tuchel revealed that Kai Havertz is fine and Andreas Christensen is back on the training ground. N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva are symptomless after getting tested positive for COVID-19, said Tuchel.

Edited by Aditya Singh