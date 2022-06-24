"The club has become a graveyard for players" - Gary Neville blasts Manchester United owners for taking dividends 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticized the club’s owners, the Glazer family, for taking dividends out of a “poorly performing business,” branding it “demoralizing.” Neville called for the payments to stop until the club become “attractive” again.

Manchester United are reportedly (via Manchester Evening News) set to hand out close to £11 million in dividends on Friday (June 24). The majority of the money is set to go to the six Glazer family members who hold shares at the club.

Last year, the dividends were worth £10.7 million, out of which a whopping £8 million went to the Glazers. It has also been reported that United have nearly £500 million in debts and have been “haggling” over transfer fees, thus delaying new arrivals.

As per Sky Sports, would-be free agent Christian Eriksen is currently deciding between Manchester United and Brentford. Eriksen was not immediately drawn to United's project, which has seemingly offended Neville, with him calling the club a “graveyard” for footballers.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Neville wrote:

“That’s why Dividends have to stop for a period. Every penny has to go back into the club until it becomes attractive again. The club has become a graveyard for players. Culturally for owners to take 💰out of a poorly performing business is demoralising!”

This is not the first time Neville has called out the Glazers. On June 20, he called for them to stop taking dividends for the “next three years” and focus on improving the footballing aspect of the club (via Twitter).

Christian Eriksen would be an excellent addition to Manchester United

Eriksen, who made his full Brentford debut in March after recovering from a cardiac arrest, has already shown that he can still flourish in the Premier League.

In only 11 appearances, the attacking midfielder scored a goal and provided four assists, emerging as one of the team’s best players in that stretch. With Paul Pogba and Juan Mata both leaving the club at the end of the month, the Red Devils could surely do with the Dane’s creativity.

More: Steven Bergwijn's expected to leave, Ajax are working on it. Man United and Brentford are still waiting for final answer from Christian Eriksen. Tottenham, focused on different players after one conversation with his agent - then no follow up or official bid.More: Steven Bergwijn's expected to leave, Ajax are working on it. Man United and Brentford are still waiting for final answer from Christian Eriksen. Tottenham, focused on different players after one conversation with his agent - then no follow up or official bid. ⚪️🇩🇰 #THFC More: Steven Bergwijn's expected to leave, Ajax are working on it.

Eriksen’s current short contract with Brentford runs out at the end of June, meaning a decision could arrive sooner rather than later. Considering Brentford gave Eriksen the opportunity to return to football, it could give them the edge.

United, on the other hand, could try to use Erik ten Hag to sell him their grand plans for the future.

